Big Brother: Charlotte McCristal, 25, asked to dress appropriately

She’s the glamorous blonde who wasn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible figure during her stay in the Big Brother house.

But after her eviction on Tuesday, Charlotte McCristal revealed that the producers had already told her to wear less revealing clothes.

“I actually got called to the newspaper room because one of my outfits was too revealing,” the 25-year-old told Daily Mail Australia.

“It’s a family show! After her eviction on Tuesday, Big Brother star Charlotte McCristal revealed that producers had previously told her to wear less revealing clothes.

‘He [Big Brother] Said it was a family show and I had to change it to something else, and I feel a little proud of that too, ”she said with a laugh.

Charlotte said that despite a warning from Big Brother, she continued with her rebellious antics and did not adjust her wardrobe.

“I guess it’s very different from the Big Brother of old, so it’s kind of a success. Who gets scolded for this? she added.

Too sexy for TV! “I actually got called to the newspaper room because one of my outfits was too revealing,” the 25-year-old told Daily Mail Australia.

Charlotte said the dress she was reprimanded for wearing was in fact similar to the one her twin sister Alex wore when she was deported.

The Melburnian was fired in Tuesday’s episode after being rejected by the other roommates.

Charlotte said she felt “betrayed” by Ari Kimber but was happy to have “played a very open game”.

Raunchy: Charlotte explained that the dress she was reprimanded for wearing was actually similar to the one her twin sister Alex (center) wore when she was kicked out

Remember this? Alex and Charlotte were among the six intruders in this year’s Big Brother season. Alex lost his place to keep his sister at home

Charlotte’s roommates, Daniel Hayes and Sarah Jane Adams, used their power as head of the house to put her up for eviction.

She was sent home after receiving more votes than Adriana Fernandez and Christina Podolyan.

Big Brother Australia continues Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Seven