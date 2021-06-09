Rocha and Burgess Take Top Honors at RCA 10th Annual

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee Summer Burgess of softball and Francisco Rocha of tennis were the big winners at the 10th annual Raiders’ Choice Awards, which aired Tuesday night on Facebook.com, Twitter and TrueBlue TV. The Academy Awards-style end-of-year show highlighted all the academic and athletic accomplishments of the Blue Raider student-athletes for the 2020-21 academic year.

Burgess and Rocha received the True Blue President’s Award, which is the highest honor bestowed on a current MT student-athlete who embodies all that is good in intercollegiate athletics. Presented annually to a male student-athlete and a student-athlete, the President’s Award recognizes outstanding academic and athletic achievement, university / community service and leadership.

Both have excelled in the classroom, in the community, in the field and in the field. Burgess has an impressive 4.0 GPA in the Masters of Public Health program and ended his phenomenal softball career with a .302 batting average and team highs in points, doubles and team. triple this season. She also set career records on the program this year for hits, singles, games played, games started and assists. Rocha also has a perfect 4.0 GPA with a double major in Economics and Finance and a minor in Business Administration. He was named United States Conference Player of the Year after scoring 23-7, and was part of the C-USA Championship team and won a nomination for the Singles Championships in the NCAA.

“Every year it’s a very special night where we can celebrate the achievements of our student-athletes, but this year we all know it was a little different,” said the athletic director. Chris Massaro . “I am especially proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff on how they handled the challenges of the pandemic. They prepared well and put themselves in a position to be successful during a difficult time for everyone. It takes determination and mental toughness. in addition to their athletic abilities. I applaud all of their efforts and it’s just a great night for Blue Raider Athletics. “

Academically, the Student-Athlete Enhancement Center has bestowed the highest honors of the GPA team for the spring semester 2020, the fall semester 2020 and the spring semester 2021. The honor of the spring 2020 has gone women’s golf (3.91) and men’s tennis (3.94), while the fall 2020 prizes went to volleyball (3.78) and men’s tennis (3.83). For the spring semester 2021, the winners were women’s golf (3.78) and men’s tennis (3.90).

In the individual categories, baseball star Aaron Brown was named Male Athlete of the Year, while female track star Esther Isa won the honor of Female Athlete of the Year. Brown led the U.S. Conference in strikeouts and became the eighth player in school history to record over 100 Ks in one season. Isa won the C-USA Indoor titles in the high jump and triple jump to go with a title in the high jump in the C-USA Outdoor competition.

The Male and Female Newcomer of the Year Awards went to Erhire Omamuyovwi of athletics and women star Amarachukwu Obi. Omamuyovwi was the C-USA Freshman of the Year and obtained 2sd The All-American team honors, while Obi won a 200-meter title at the C-USA Championships.

The Breakout Performer of the Year awards went to Taylor Edlin (women’s golf) and Greg Grate (football). After doing the training only twice in freshman, Edlin lowered his stroke average to 2.5 strokes per round, earning the team’s second-best score, and boasting the lowest stroke average of the team in the spring. Grate won first-team all-conference honors after enjoying a career year with 74 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, four interceptions, three breakouts, one fumble and three forced fumbles. His save total ranked second on the team, while his four picks led the Blue Raiders to place eighth nationally.

Fans determined the Game of the Year, Performance of the Year and Game / Event of the Year winners by voting on GoBlueRaiders.com. The Game of the Year was Palmer Sadlowski’s 15-foot putt to seal a 5-under-67 record and provided the Blue Raiders with their first Intercollegiate at The Grove tag team title. The performance of the year award went to football rookie Ashley Shimberg who put on a show for Marshall with four goals scored. The game / event of the year was the victory of the C-USA championship game by women’s basketball over Rice.

The Make-A-Difference Award went to the sports medicine staff and medics who led all of the Blue Raiders during the pandemic.

Many athletes have also been recognized for their academic honors and All-American accolades.

2021 RAIDERS CHOICE AWARD WINNERS

PRESIDENT’S AWARD (MEN): Francisco Rocha, tennis

PRESIDENT’S AWARD (WOMAN): Summer Burgess, Softball

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Aaron Brown, baseball

WOMEN’S ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Esther Isa, track

NEW ARRIVAL MAN OF THE YEAR: Erhire Omamuyovwi, track

NEW ARRIVAL OF THE YEAR: Amarachukwu Obi, track

WOMEN’S PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Edlin, golf

MEN’S PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Greg Grate, football

ALL AMERICANS: Erhire Omamuyovwi (2021 Indoor T&F) – (2nd team)

TEAM GPA AWARD / SPRING 2020: Women’s golf (3.91); Men’s Tennis (3.94)

TEAM GPA AWARD / FALL 2020: Volleyball (3.78); Men’s Tennis (3.83)

TEAM GPA AWARD / SPRING 2021: Women’s Golf (3.78); Men’s Tennis (3.90)

GAME / EVENT OF THE YEAR: The U.S. Conference Championship game pitted the top two seeds of the regular season against each other and lived up to its bill as Middle Tennessee claimed a 68-65 victory over defending champion Rice . The game featured six lead changes and three draws in the second half. Rellah Boothe’s decisive deflection in the dying seconds sealed it.

PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Making her college debut, rookie Ashley Shimberg put on the show with four goals against Marshall. It was the fifth time in the program’s history that a player has scored four goals and the first time against a conference opponent.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Palmer Sadlowski grabbed a 15-foot birdie putt that sealed a career-high 67 at 5 under par and provided the Blue Raiders with their first intercollegiate title at The Grove.