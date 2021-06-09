Fashion
Saks OFF Fifth offering deep discounts on clearance Pride clothing, footwear and gear
Saks OFF Straight The clearance sale offers significant discounts on designer shoes and clothing for men, women and children as well as jewelry, handbags and accessories.
The brand also currently offers up to 70% of clothing and accessories from Italian designers. for women and for men.
Shipping is free for orders over $ 99 with code SHIP99.
Here are the highlights of some clearance items:
FOR WOMEN
Vintage Havana Celia leather sneakers are on sale for $ 49.99. The original price was $ 120. The colors are green and blush white snake.
Portolano cashmere gloves are $ 19.97. The original price was $ 80. The color is black.
Stuart Weitzman Adria Patent Leather Pumps are on sale for $ 129.99. The original price was $ 395. The colors are adobe and black.
FOR BUT
Five-pocket satin trousers are reduced to $ 9.97 from $ 49.99. The colors are canyon, midnight blue and khaki.
Versace Collection Double Stripe Silk Tie is on sale for $ 39.97. The original price was $ 120. The colors are green, purple and blue.
TailorByrd quarter-zip cotton-blend sweater is on sale for $ 14.97. The original price was $ 99.50. The colors available are lavender and oatmeal.
FOR KIDS
Petit Lem five piece hippo cotton washcloth set is $ 4.97. It was $ 20. The color is light green.
Petit Lem boy’s two-piece t-shirt and short pajama set is on sale for $ 9.97. The original price was $ 28. Sizes range from 2 to 7. The color is light blue.
Kapital K Cotton-Blend Tie Side Top for Girls is on sale for $ 4.97. The original price was $ 26.99. In pineapple, llama and unicorn prints.
Melissa & Doug Cupcake Bank Set is on sale for $ 4.97. It was $ 6.99.
Melissa & Doug Fresh Start Farm Animals big puzzle is on sale for $ 4.97. The price was $ 9.99.
OTHER
Molton Brown Frankincense & Jamaican Pepper Body Wash is on sale for $ 4.97. It was $ 15.
Vintage Limited Edition Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gel with Elderflower Festival is on sale for $ 4.97. The price was $ 15.
Marcus Adler leopard-print cotton-blend two-pack face masks are $ 4.97. The price was $ 9.99.
PRIDE SHOP
MAH Gender Neutral Be Proud Pool Slides are on sale for $ 24.99. The original price was $ 60. The color is rainbow black.
New Balance Run for Love cotton-blend T-shirt is on sale for $ 9.97. It was $ 30. The color is white. The sizes available are small and medium.
Puma Carina tie-dye leather trainers are on sale for $ 54.99. The price was $ 65.
Theo & Spence Graphic Crew-Neck T-Shirt is on sale for $ 24.99. It was $ 48. The available sizes are XS, S, M and L.
