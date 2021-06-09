Healthcare workers deserve fashion too

One of the most unexpected side effects of the pandemic has been to forever change our relationship with personal protective equipment; to make medical clothing, at least in the sense of the mask, a new accessory of self-expression and a part of almost every wardrobe. And the arsenal of all designers.

Now this relationship is entering a new phase. Josie Natori, a designer known for her loungewear and lingerie, is teaming up with Care + Wear, the healthwear company known for its fashion approach to blankets and PICC clothing with port access, to present a line of scrubs modeled on its bestseller. pajamas.

Ms. Natori is the latest entrant in a growing effort to reposition what could be one of the most important and neglected professional sectors as the Next Great Fashion Frontier.

Last month, for example, FIGS, the scrub brand launched in 2013 and touted as the Lululemon of medical clothing, became public with stocks selling well above the expected range and a valuation of around $ 4.5 billion. January, founded in the same year and known for its scrubs featuring golden zippers, basques and names like the princess top, is also reportedly considering an IPO.