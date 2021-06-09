The boys in their summer dresses





It seems pretty unlikely that when Irwin Shaw wrote The Girls in Their Summer Dresses, his classic hymn to a million wonderful women, all over town, drifting along the sidewalk as warm breezes tugged at their hemlines. , he could have imagined a day when these girls would also likely be men. As sexist and dated as Shaws’ 1939 story is, it exposed truths about urban existence and the unadulterated joy of watching. These pleasures, widely held back over the past 16 months, are back as we venture out of our caves. To the delighted surprise of at least one observer, a considerable number of us apparently used the confinement time to rethink some schiboleths about who should wear what. Khoa Sinclair, for example, treated the lockdown as a period of experimentation, a chance to push a style already liberated from rigid binary conventions into the realm of femininity to the next level.

So there was Mx. Sinclair, 26, on a recent hot afternoon strolling through Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, her slick forelock wrapped in an anime flip, inked arms protruding from the sleeves of a curvy pleated Issey Miyake gown.

For a very long time people were so stuck one way or the other, Mx. Sinclair said, referring to the decrease in gender dress codes. Homosexuals have been playing with this for a long time. But now you see a lot of guys in dresses that don’t identify as so feminine. You see hip-hop eminence and taste designer ASAP Rocky wearing a Vivienne Westwood kilt on the cover of the latest GQ. You see Madonnas’s son, 15-year-old soccer player David Banda, slipping down a long hallway in a viral video as he is dressed in a white silk Mae Couture number which he says is so liberating . You see a wave of male teachers in Spain coming to school wear skirts in support of a student expelled from the class and forced to seek advice after wearing one. You see Lil Nas X on The Tonight Show in a long tartan skirt, a manly symbol in Scotland, but in a few other places and Bad Bunny at the Grammys in a Burberry coat worn over a classic black Riccardo Tisci dress-like tunic. nun. You observe, on a recent balmy afternoon in Washington Square Park, guys dressed in various ways in ragged dresses reminiscent of Kurt Cobains’ cover of The Face in 1993; a Britney Spears mii checkered schoolgirl; and a cap sleeve blouse and skirt set, also by Issey Miyake, accessorized with black ankle socks and lugged patent leather shoes.

I started by wearing feminine tops, then feminine bottoms, said Robert Saludares, 24, a beautician who grew up picking coffee beans on a farm in Hawaii, of his Miyake outfit. Now, honestly, I just shopped the women’s department. If the streets are the ultimate testing ground for societal change, they do not always lend themselves to easy statistical measurement. For that there is the internet. Searches for fashion items that include gender keywords have increased 33% since the start of the year on Lyst, a global fashion platform that aggregates data from 17,000 brands and retailers. Pageviews for feather boas increased 1,500% after Harry Styles wore one to the 2021 Grammys. Within 24 hours of Kid Cudis’ April appearance on Saturday Night Live in an Off sundress -White, the labels site saw a 21% increase in searches for similar items. When we started to see a lot more male celebrities wearing skirts, we said, “Let’s try to make a skirt modification in the men’s section of our app,” said Bridget Mills-Powell, Content Manager at Lysts, by phone from London. We didn’t think it would work as well, but then we got a very high commitment, higher than our other lists. Reposted on Instagram with an image of Lil Nas X, the fitting of the Lyst skirt exploded, she said.

It’s been almost two decades since Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, mounted a visionary exhibition called Brave Hearts: Men in Skirts. And, while cultural anthropologists like Mr. Bolton have been very early in detecting the types of cultural change that often appear first in fashion, even he may not have foreseen a moment when two male figures of a Emmy-winning series would get married on air. with one of them wearing a skirt, as David Rose (Daniel Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) did on Schitts Creek in 2018. (Coincidentally, the skirt was by pioneer Thom Browne post-genre dress-up, and also Mr. Boltons Boyfriend.)

Somehow, in the years since the 2003 Met show, our eyes have adapted to images that may have shocked us, like that of British comedian Eddie Izzard, a lifelong transvestite. (who started using her pronouns last year) who once remarked on a UK talk show that there was nothing inherently feminine about her outfits: these are not clothes for women, Mx. said Izzard, in what is perhaps his most famous statement. These are my clothes. I bought them. In a video posted to promote the June issue of GQ, hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky also takes on stereotypes, talking about the pink furs, pink Loewe suits and pink diamonds he often shows off on red carpets. and at the forefront of fashion. shows. Being able to have that comfort by wearing something that is considered feminine, he said, shows me masculinity. Also, our clothes can no longer automatically be seen as indicative of anything, as was the case in a repressive era when, say, locked up homosexuals were forced to report their sexuality to each other by gender. coded clothing gestures that gave rise to insults like queer like Dicks hat.

We think about it all, said Will Welch, editor-in-chief of GQ. A guy in Allbirds and a hoodie could be a billionaire. So you can no longer make assumptions, especially about the sexual orientation of these children in Washington Square Park in dresses. For 30-something fashion designer Mickey Freeman, who shun pants for about six years, a kilt is a tool to flout societal restrictions on what constitutes black male identity. Most people have an internal guideline on how clothing plays into a man’s masculinity, Freeman wrote in an email. Guys looking to loosen the internal strings of the genre presentation may benefit from a try to wear a garment created without two legs and a zipper.

And for Eugene Rabkin, 44, a fashion journalist who posted a story last year on StyleZeitgeist, his popular online magazine, titled How I Ceased Worrying and Learned to Love Women’s Clothing, this process was rooted in comfort and aesthetics, not in discovering the genre. (As, indeed, is in much of the non-Western world, where men are as likely to be seen in tunics, dhotis, or lungis as they are in trousers.) When Mr. Rabkin, who conspicuously identifies As a cisgender and straight, bought her first womenswear in 2003, her uncontroversial selection was a pair of Ann Demeulemeester combat boots that Nicole Kidman wore in the September issue of Vogue. To me, there’s nothing particularly feminine about them, Mr Rabkin wrote, referring to the skirts, tunics and other clothing he has since acquired in the women’s collections of designers like Rick Owens, Raf Simons and Jun Takahashi. What I do when I shop for women’s clothing is not a transgressive act of rebellion against conservative societal norms. While shopping with his wife for basics at Uniqlo, Mr Rabkin once found himself in a dressing room adjusting the waistband of a quilted skirt she had tried unsuccessfully and then suggested. that would suit him better. It made.

Another option, perhaps too little appreciated, is the idea of ​​treating clothing as an occasion to play. Three years ago, when Brendan Dunlap, 24, was a student at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., He began to question the sometimes arbitrary binary division of apparel departments. A lot of gender rules just don’t make sense to me, said Mr Dunlap, a substitute teacher in San Francisco. If I love the expression of myself, how is the whole world of womenswear and womens fashion not available to me as a man? From a screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show which he attended with a blue wig and high heels, Mr Dunlap embarked on what he called a slow, steady journey from what was d first a waterfall and which later became a joyful daily practice.

I dress completely for fun now, said Mr Dunlap, who identifies as a queer man and serves as a true standard-bearer for gender fluidity as part of the Levis All Pronouns All Love Pride campaign. this year. Finding out that we can make our own rules has been a real headache, Mr Dunlap said, noting that the freedoms he enjoys may not be available to everyone. I have a certain bodily privilege as a tall, slender white man who is conventionally attractive. Still, there is something refreshing about a cultural pivot point that allows someone like Mr. Dunlap to wear jeans and sneakers when the urge arises or wear the shortest mini I have. ai and the highest heels for going out to the grocery store.







