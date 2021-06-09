Jump on the rise of Xiaohongshu, China’s fastest growing social media marketing platform

China’s e-commerce industry is predicted worth about $ 175 billion by 2024. That’s amazing news.

With over 300 million users on Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book in English, it’s one of the fastest growing advanced social commerce apps out there.

Little Red Book offers important opportunities for international brands to exploit their potential and strengthen their presence in China. This is why big world hitters like Louise Vuitton and YSL are clamoring for publicity on the platform. It is a must-have Chinese marketing channel for businesses in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Evolution of the little red book

Social media recommendation has become the primary vehicle for Chinese consumers to discover new products and decide to buy, with Little Red Book a key vehicle for consumer sharing and research.

As of July 2019, the platform had over 300 million registered users between the ages of 18 and 35. They are wealthy, eager to travel, and have an appetite for the latest goods, services and trends.

90% of users are under 32 years old.

80% are women, with a growing male audience.

Over 60% are level one and two cities.

Chinese consumers depend on peer groups and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) for product ideas and information. This is why ecommerce and Little Red Book have excelled in recent years. These have propelled an innovative way of Chinese social media marketing to integrate into your brand marketing toolkit.

Founded in 2013, Little Red Book initially filled a significant gap by allowing female shoppers to share their valuable purchases and collect reviews for the first time. It is now a premium service for celebrities and consumers to communicate their lifestyle and shopping experiences.

What is the little red book for?

As the preferred application of Chinese consumers for product search, it mainly focuses on luxury goods, beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle. However, menswear, fitness, education, digital technology, and home furnishings are now fast growing categories. Ambitious trends are highlighted, allowing buyers to experience the latest products.

Little Red Book sets itself apart from other ecommerce platforms in a number of ways. It uses user-generated content, inspiration, and building an online community to produce detailed, real-time shopping information that users can absorb, learn and enjoy.

In close partnership with KOLs and famous product endorsers, Little Red Book adds yet another dimension to an item’s appeal to buyers, ensuring the confidence and confidence to invest. Popular among Chinese Generation Z and Generation Y, it is a unique user community and e-commerce platform with multiple features:

Live streaming and viewing

Posting videos and photos

Creation of long articles

Hashtag and trending topic / product search

Browse / buy from a brand’s pages

Browse / Buy Little Red Book Affiliate Products

Open a mini program from the Little Red Book store

With the introduction of live streaming in 2019, Little Red Book added another string to its bow. Subsequently, the explosion of vlogging exceeded all expectations and had a noticeable impact on the app, dramatically increasing the brand’s exposure.

What is there for brands?

According to the app, there are 300 billion posts viewed every day, of which over 70% are user-generated content. Chinese consumers engage with an average of eight digital touchpoints before committing to buy.

One of the incredible benefits of Little Red Book is that international businesses have access to it, allowing them to capitalize on a direct connection with their audience. Additionally, Little Red Book enables brands to engage and sell in their target market using a filtering algorithm that tailors content to users’ tastes.

Advertising in app feeds is the most effective way to reach consumers. The ideal content is user-friendly and authentic, giving clear reasons to interact. A variety of long and multimedia formats, covering a range of angles depending on goals and industry topics, work best.

Little Red Book holds tremendous potential for international brands new to the Chinese market, as well as those that are expanding their existing business base and want valuable feedback on their products.

Why not join the growth of Little Red Books?

Little Red Book has seen unprecedented growth over the past five years, and live streaming is touted as the number one trend in 2021. Whether it’s monitoring consumer sentiment, managing reputation or nurturing the sales funnel is an essential channel for marketers.

No matter what industry you are in, it is impossible to ignore this pioneering platform. It’s a key portal for consumer sharing and research, and a must-have portal to add to your daily marketing mix.

Want to explore Little Red Book in more detail? Download our comprehensive, in-depth guide revealing consumer journeys and top 10 tips for successful and innovative marketing and selling in this digital marketplace.

Rocky Chi is Planning Manager at Emerging Communications.