Zara fashion chain owner Inditex says May sales are above pre-pandemic levels

Zara owner Inditex sees sales surge (Zara / Inditex) The firm behind fashion chains Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, revealed that its sales in May exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, said constant currency in-store and online sales between May 1 and June 6 increased 102% from the previous year. They were 5% higher than the same period in 2019. Even with foreclosure restrictions affecting parts of the business, Inditex’s first-quarter sales as of April 30 hit 4.9 billion, up from 3.3 billion a year earlier. The clothing giant posted a net profit of 423 million, compared to a net loss of 409 million last year. During the period, 24% of trading hours were unavailable due to closings, and at the close of the first quarter, 84% of Inditex stores were open. They are now 98% to have welcomed customers again. Inditex, headquartered in Spain, said online sales growth of 67% was recorded, and the company added that the recovery continues to gain momentum. He said his first spring / summer collections were very well received by buyers. Stores in England were allowed to reopen from April 12. The company has around 100 stores in the UK. Read more You can now equip your furry friends with Zara loungewear Zara Owner Inditex To Share Profits With Staff After Strong Sales From bras to boots: Lingerie and shoe bosses say stores that reopen after lockdown are loved by shoppers

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos