Deciphering dress codes much harder than it looks

__We have received an invitation to an event where the suggested dress code is smart and casual. It made us dizzy, prompting us to ask a lot of stupid smart casual questions.

Does smart casual require us to bring academic transcripts? Maybe pin them to our chests or pull them haphazardly from our pockets when the conversation drags on?

If there is such a thing as casual chic, doesn’t that mean there has to be a not-so-smart casual too? If there are pictures of what not-so-chic casual looks like, we might be better able to deduce what casual chic looks like. We are the people who learn more by looking at what not to wear.

If we don’t come dressed smart and casual, will the assumption be that our intelligence levels are below average?

Is an embellished Oxford or Yale hoodie considered casual chic?

I did not mean it. I’m just asking for a friend.

To complicate matters further, how does casual chic differ from eye-catching casual, glitzy casual, dressy casual, casual party, and business casual?

Of course, the basic question with each dress code listed is: can I wear jeans?

Jeans have become the world benchmark.

Often we are getting ready to go somewhere and the husband asks: Can I wear jeans?

It’s a trap and I’ve learned to work around it.

The jeans in which you just worked in the garden? I ask.

No of course not.

What he doesn’t say is that he thinks he’s wearing the jeans he worked in the garden in a few weeks ago, which look better than the ones he worked in the garden today.

My answer is usually no, just as it will be no to jeans for a casual chic look. But that’s just me and that certainly doesn’t mean you can’t wear jeans for a casual chic look. Casual is in the eye of the beholder.

Of course, there will also be those who wonder if the ripped jeans with the horizontal shreds can be considered smart causation.

Absolutely not. These fall into the overpriced casual category.

The trend is more and more casual. I’m waiting for the pendulum to come back the other way, you know, when putting bling on jeans doesn’t mean you’re ready for the theater and when Casual Friday becomes Collared Shirt Friday.

A friend recently received a wedding invitation stating that the outfit will be casual for a picnic.

It’s certainly better defined than the formal picnic. Jeans would be perfectly acceptable. Maybe even denim shorts. It might even be a good idea to throw swimwear in the back seat of the car. Customers may also consider bringing their own fried chicken and potato salad.

Being laid back is a lot more work than it used to be.