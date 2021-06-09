The Flash sends another original actor in a wacky way

Carlos Valdes Photo: Bettina Strauss (The CW)

Cisco Ramon’s farewell tour finally ends with Good-Bye Vibrations, who mostly manages to find the right tone for his farewell. There are sentimental moments, because it is Flash and that will always be part of the package. But it’s not an anguished start, nor an attempt at a heartbreaking final arc in which Cisco sacrifices himself to save the team / city / multiverse (although he briefly feigns in that direction). At its best, Cisco brought humor and heart equally to Team Flash, and that’s how it is.

Cisco’s announcement that he’s taking a job at Argus in Star City certainly doesn’t stop Carlos Valdes from making an occasional guest appearance, and at first, that doesn’t seem to bother him. the rest of the Flash team at all. Instead of the tearful goodbyes he expects, Cisco usually gets an indifferent response, with the exception of Chester, who is thrilled to be introduced to STARchives, the home of the Speed ​​Conveyor Belt, Captain Colds Pistol, the Thinkers chair and other artifacts from seasons past.

A chance for the OG Team Flash (minus Thawne / Wells, of course) to resolve one final case arises when Rainbow Raider 2.0 strikes. Carrie Bates is a former debt collector who uses her meta powers to instill euphoria in people, as she demonstrates on a loan officer who happily writes a check for $ 10 million to cash. It turns out Rainbow Raider 2.0 is awesome; he is a modern-day Robin Hood who steals an airship in order to deposit money and jewelry on the poor of Central City. It’s a little hard for our heroes to root for in this storyline, although Barry tries to fix it by having her serve her sentence as part of the Mayor’s Economic Development Team. (Is that one thing? Can The Flash fix that? Okay!)

The villain isn’t really the point of the episode, just a way for Cisco to express his feelings about not feeling appreciated and for Carlos Valdes to get really awkward once again. When Cisco is bombarded with flashes of Rainbows euphoria, he begins to sing, dance, and send cat memes to the Barrys Flash costume as he tries to fight crime. Barry is also zapped, and soon he returns to STAR Labs laughing and dancing at high speed. Whenever Grant Gustin has one of those rare opportunities to break free from Mopey Barry and break loose, he looks truly liberated. Barry Allen’s characterization of shows really locked him in, and it takes moments like this to show how disappointing it is.

Jesse L. Martin, Grant Gustin Photo: Bettina Strauss (The CW)

Chester proves his usefulness to the revamped Team Flash by using Cisco technology to create a device that will stop Rainbow long enough for Barry to handcuff her, but it’s up to Cisco as Mecha-Vibe to save the day by piloting the airship. towards security. It’s no surprise that the rest of the team liked him after all, but was content to show courage to make their separation less painful. In his last minutes at STAR Lab we get a quick edit of classic Cisco moments from recent seasons (including its name from many Flash Thieves), and it’s a rare time to feel the weight of all the years the show has aired.

So let’s raise a glass to Carlos Valdes. His commitment to the show may have been uneven over the past two years, but who could blame him? Cisco was one of the key ingredients when Flash was at its best, and Valdes’ sympathy and comedic timing was a big part of it. The best scene is in store for last, as Cisco gives away a few of his prized Comicon t-shirts for the gang to remember. After that, it’s karaoke time, with Cisco, Barry, Caitlin and even Joe teaming up for a performance of Lady Gagas Poker Face. It feels like a scene straight out of a closing night of seasons past, a tribute to both the character and the actor, and the best send off because the true camaraderie is palpable. Carlos and Cisco, we will both miss you.

Stray observations