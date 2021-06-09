Connect with us

Dorinda Medley dazzles in a vibrant mirrored mini dress at the opening of the Van Gogh exhibit in New York

Dorinda Medley dazzles in a vibrant mirrored mini dress as she poses at the opening of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York City

By Sameer Suri for Dailymail.com

She may have been fired from The Real Housewives Of New York City.

But Dorinda Medley is still an impressive presence in the city that never sleeps as she proved this Tuesday.

The 56-year-old platinum blonde cut a trendy figure when she walked past the opening of an immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Pier 36.

In town: Dorinda Medley is still an impressive presence in town who never sleeps as she proved this Tuesday

She slipped her enviable frame into a dazzlingly reflective sleeveless mini dress that flashed some flesh and showed off her legs.

Balancing on a pair of dizzying stilettos, she wore her hair in a sleek headdress and accentuated her features with makeup.

Dorinda gave photographers her megawatt smile as she unleashed a red carpet storm at the star-studded event.

The vernissage also hosted 1970s ballet idol Mikhail Baryshnikov, who arrived with his wife Lisa Rinehart and daughter Sofia-Luisa Baryshnikova.

Swanking about: The 56-year-old platinum blonde cut a trendy figure when she rocked by opening an immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Pier 36

To make it happen: She slipped her enviable frame into a dazzlingly reflective sleeveless mini dress that made some flesh shine and showed off her legs

At the event, Mikhail could be seen mingling with stage legend Ben Vereen who starred in the original Broadway cast of Pippin and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Boogie Nights actor Luis Guzman looked in high spirits as he posed on the red carpet alongside his son Cemi Briggs-Guzman.

During her final season on The Real Housewives of New York City last year, Dorinda was seen in a bitter feud with Tinsley Mortimer.

A surge of tension between Dorinda and Tinsley arose when the former made a joke about the latter’s difficulty conceiving.

Celebrity size: Balancing on a pair of dizzying stilettos, she wore her hair in a sleek headdress and accentuated her features with makeup

Dorinda made a joke that Tinsley could use a juice bulb to get pregnant – a joke Tinsley denounced as “vile.”

In the show’s final finale, Dorinda said Tinsley “ruined this show” and accused her of breach of contract.

An alleged source The sun last fall that it was this particular explosion that caused Dorinda to lose her job.

Family outing: the opening also welcomed Mikhail Baryshnikov, ballet idol from the 1970s, who arrived with her life Lisa Rinehart and her daughter Sofia-Luisa Baryshnikova

“Bravo hates nothing more than when the actors break the fourth wall. The second time Dorinda did this, she actually resigned! Said the insider.

“Producers hate it when they bring the series into the plot. Of course, Dorinda isn’t the nicest of drunkards, but she says it like it is.

Tinsley herself left the show to move to Chicago and marry her fiance Scott Kluth, but the engagement has since been broken.

Icons: While at the event, Mikhail could be seen mingling with stage legend Ben Vereen who starred in the original Broadway cast of Pippin and Jesus Christ Superstar

Former New York housewife Bethenny Frankel, who became a successful businesswoman with her Skinnygirl brand, also shed light on Dorinda’s dismissal.

“I really helped her throughout this trip. I was the first phone call she made after being fired, and I kind of explained to her what I thought was the best way for her to behave as a woman, as an employee ” , she said last fall.

Bethenny said Us weekly: “99% of people who leave housewives have been made redundant. I would be in the 1%. 99% were made redundant and are lying about it. And it was just good that she walked through it and owned it.

Side by Side: Boogie Nights actor Luis Guzman looked in high spirits as he posed on the red carpet alongside his son Cemi Briggs-Guzman

