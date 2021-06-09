Clarks Originals Desert Trek Review, Endorsement and Purchase

Timothy Mulcare

SHOP $ 150, clarksusa.com

Let’s do it with reggae songs, considering how deeply rooted Clarks shoes are in Jamaican culture. If putting on a pair of Desert Boots is like selecting “No Woman, No Cry” and lacing up your Wallabees, it’s like dropping the needle on “Stepping Razor”, going for a pair of Desert Treks, it’s like dropping the needle on “Stepping Razor”. is like throwing some coins in the jukebox and putting “54-46 (That’s My Number)” from Toots and the Maytals. Unknown? Never. But maybe not the first thing you would think of, if only because a few other iconic entries in the genre spring to mind in its place.

But “54-46” is a jam, and life without it would be a little worse. So even if you already have your DBs and Wallees on the bridge, you would do well to consider the Desert Trek as well. Low-cut and a little offbeat in its own way, these are exactly the kind of shoes you should add to your rotation this summer. Here’s why.

A closer look at this all-important center seam. Timothy Mulcare

Vibrations abound.

The first thing most people notice when they look at the Desert Trek – the first thing you’ve probably looked at, especially if you’ve just become familiar with the style – is that raised center seam running from tongue to toe. This gives the whole shoe a more artful feel, showing the work that goes into it even more clearly than, say, the welt on a pair of Desert Boots (which, by the way, you’ll also find on the Trek). . But it also makes them feel a little more funky. The Trek is the shoe you wear with your patchwork denim and that airy camp collar shirt with the hand-blocked print. It’s the one you wear with a suit, but the loose, sleazy navy blue with a touch of tie-dye, not the tailored beige you would wear to work (save this one for your Desert Boots). Basically the Trek is the shoe you need when you want to mix it up (within reason).

The crepe rubber soles are super comfortable. All. Thin. Day. Timothy Mulcare

Comfort is king.

One thing that always attracts me about Instagram ads for shoes that claim to “bridge the gap between dress shoes and sneakers” or something these shoes already exist. Clarks has been making them for years. And while they might not include any hyper-futuristic tech, that doesn’t matter, because those crepe rubber soles – those bouncy, supportive, long-lasting soles – do the job just fine. Better than good, in fact. And when you combine them with a soft leather upper that will adapt to your feet over time? Mwah! Go ahead and insert a chef kiss emoji here and send my compliments to the, uh, shoemaker.

This little guy earned the Desert Trek its nickname, the “bank robber”. Timothy Mulcare

They are a conversation starter.

After more than a year of not actually conversing with IRL people, finding options for chatting can be quite a disappointment. So while there’s a good chance that another fan will mark your Desert Treks as a sign of a cognate spirit and strike up a conversation, let me tell you a bit more. Do you see the graphic of the little man on the heel with the bag slung over the back? Clarks calls him “the man of the trek,” but fans in Jamaica remember something else. Hence the Trek’s other name, the “Bank Robber”, which has persisted to this day. Something told me Toots – and Bob and Peter – would approve.

