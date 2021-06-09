We’ve got a bone to choose from with these 5 popular men’s health myths





JACKSONVILLE, Florida Men’s Health Month is celebrated every year in June. We take the time to dispel 5 popular myths about men’s health to help men understand what’s really going on with their bodies. Face it. Men are worried about going bald and losing their hair. Well, there is no scientific evidence to support wearing a hat, or the hipster trend of having a man bun actually causes hair loss. Baldness is directly linked to genetics. Poor nutrition and vitamin deficiencies also play a role. So wear your hat and wear your hair the way you want. Workout supplements are a multi-billion dollar industry. There are many pop-up companies that sell trendy products with a lot of questionable ingredients. Wouldn’t it be nice if a magic pill or powder would transform you and give you that sculpted physique? Unfortunately, such a product does not exist. In fact, protein only helps you build muscle if you do cardio and weight training. A d Boys usually start shaving in their teens. And the ritual of facial hair removal continues into old age. Does shaving make your hair thicker? In short, no! When you shave your face, neck, chest, or hair in other parts of the body, you remove the dead parts of the hair in those areas. This means that the frequency of your shaving has no impact on the growth of new hairs that have not yet emerged from the skin. So, shave as often or as infrequently as you want. Breast cancer only occurs in women, right? While women are more likely to get breast cancer, men also have breast tissue, and these tissues can be affected by cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 2,650 new cases of breast cancer in men will be diagnosed in 2021; and that about 530 men will die of breast cancer in the United States this year. Warning signs to look out for include a lump in the armpits or chest, a change in the size of the breasts, and an itchy rash on the nipple. A d While tight clothing was the norm in men’s underwear, many men switched to boxers and loose pants. Maybe it’s due to changing fashion trends, or maybe it’s affected by the myth that tight pants affect your sperm count. Studies have shown that your choice of underwear and pants has no real effect on your fertility. While the fertility risks of soaking in hot tubs or resting a hot laptop in your lap are slightly greater than your clothing choices, these risks are also very minimal and should not be of much concern. that your use is not excessive or prolonged.

