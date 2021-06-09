



Fashion week S / S 2022: the dates, the brands, the buzz The parades start this month, from Pitti to Paris. Here we present our expert guide to the shows, brands and buzz of the next season S / S 2022

Another season of parades negotiates social restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. But which cities cement their spirit of unmissable spectacle? Which labels does the IRL present? And which brands remain in the digital sphere? Here we present our expert guide on how each fashion city approaches the upcoming S / S 2022 men’s fashion shows, from Pitti to Paris. Fashion week S / S 2022: all you need to know London Fashion Week

June 12-14 Fashion Week S / S 2022 kicks off with London’s premier digital event, featuring a list of the city’s emerging and established brands for men and women. On the men’s side, think of Nicholas Daley, Bethany Williams, Ahluwalia and Per Götesson; for women, Preen de Thornton Bregazzi and Dilara Findikoglu. Other events to watch? A presentation of Ben Sherman’s Team GB Olympics collaboration; the University of Westminster alumni fashion show; plus a series of Newgen physical activations. Milan Fashion Week

June 18-22 Organization La Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has announced that the Milan Fashion Week men’s collections will take place as a series of digital and physical events. The program is already full, with appearances from great players including Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, MSGM, Prada, Etro, Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani, the last three labels being confirmed for an IRL event. Dress, £ 610; sleeves, £ 180, both from Thebe Magugu, who will be the guest designer of the Pitti Immagine Uomo 100. Photography: Josh David Payne. Fashion: Jason Hughes. Originally featured in the March 2021 issue of Wallpaper * (W * 263) Paris Fashion Week

June 22-27 The organizing body Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) also announced its intention to host physical fashion shows in June. Covid-19 restrictions are being eased in Paris, with bars and restaurants reopening this month. As in Milan, the program for Paris Fashion Week S / S 2022 is full of brands and labels, including Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake, Rick Owens, Paul Smith and Dior. Pitti Immagine Uomo 100

June 30-July 2 The first announcements around the Florentine menswear fair have been announced, with South African designer and LVMH award winner Thebe Magugu confirmed as guest designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo 100. Other activations include a live shoot on the Fortezza da Basso website, organized by Arena Male +; the third installment of Pitti’s sustainable style initiative; and the S / S 2022 collection and film inspired by Rolf Ekroth’s Finnish campaign. §

