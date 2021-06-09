Sustainability in Fashion | CBI

The fashion industry is a big culprit when it comes to sustainability. 114 billion pieces of clothing were sold in 2019. More than 70% end up in landfills or incinerators. About 8% of the world’s greenhouse gases are emitted each year by the clothing and footwear industries. And, in terms of a number everyone can probably relate to, on average we don’t wear 30% of what we own.

The social fashion rental app, By Rotation, wants to change that.

Founder Eshita Kabra-Davies calls the platform the Airbnb of contemporary and designer fashion, through which users can loan and rent clothes and accessories to each other. It takes the American concept of fashion rental dominated by Rent the Runway to another level: making it peer-to-peer and anchoring it in technology.

The company is ultimately a technology company, Kabra-Davies explains. This means that By Rotation was able to form a community like any other social network; this means that it places value on the continuous analysis of data to facilitate their continuous improvement; and that means it is attracting the interest of investors and fashion houses, many of whom have lost interest in other fashion rental proposals.

Monetize your outfits, make new friends, save the planet

By Rotation was inspired by Kabra-Davies’ honeymoon in her homeland, Rajasthan, where she saw the volume of textile waste littering the streets have not changed in the 13 or 14 years since returning. the discount. 90% of what we donate to charity shops ends up being sent somewhere in Asia, she says.

Combined with her love of shopping (she grew up in Singapore where shopping is the national pastime) and her childhood interest in web development, the sharing app seemed like a pragmatic solution to her. I felt this was a great way to approach issues as an average consumer. Don’t wait for fashion brands to change themselves, because I don’t know when they will, she said, adding that there are still very few regulations spurring the industry to change.

After six months of rigorously building and testing the platform alongside his day job in financial services, Kabra-Davies made the start-up his full-time goal just six months before the pandemic hit. But despite the bottlenecks, fewer special opportunities to entice people to rent higher-value clothes, and a more direct approach to marketing for the sake of sensitivity, the platform already has 60,000 users under its belt. Revenue has increased eightfold so far this year. And the publicity around the Carrie Johnson rented wedding dress (from an alternative platform), alongside the economy reopening, will likely give another boost.

But how much do users care about sustainability?

Sustainability is one of our core values ​​as a start-up, explains Kabra-Davies, while users normally come to us for the affordable part of the equation. But being stuck at home makes people more consumer conscious. Where some people try it for occasions, others use their profile to emphasize that they are trying to make it a normal part of daily consumption.

By Rotation also tries to promote this behavior, educating its users on the rental payment screen with a custom impact scale, a feature that shows the positive savings they make by renting an item, not just in terms cost, but also in terms of waste savings.

Kabra-Davies does not want to stop there. We want to transform the way fashion is consumed. There are so many stores, so many brands, so many e-commerce sites that any one of them could very easily offer rental platforms, but very few promote sustainability. They always tell you to buy new products.

We want rental to be combined with resale, which has seen an incredible resurgence. People can share and enjoy this feeling of having something new and different to wear.

More than 70 fashion brands have jumped on the app to rent items directly, including Ghost and Paul Costello, as well as aspiring designers keen to test the market and get feedback on their designs before launch. Celebrities and influencers have joined in, and the fashion press has taken root for its success.

His Kabra-Davies vision to expand By Rotation globally, starting at the end of this year or early next year. But she adds that the UK has been a great place to start. Not just because of how easily she was able to network with tech-driven venture capitalists, at least before the lockdown. It is also because the British are among the worst offenders when it comes to fast fashion, consuming four times more than their European counterparts.

Is that enough to get you thinking the next time you make a purchase? While pushing the government to act, arguing that regulation would lead to faster change, Kabra-Davies hopes that by empowering the average consumer, it will help create the demand net that could eventually spur the packaging industry. mode to engage in the race for net zero.