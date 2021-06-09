SF Symphony cellist’s black dress announces his return to the stage

Just over a year ago, at the height of the pandemic, I wrote a guest column for The Chronicle on the inside of my closet. As the cellist of the San Francisco Symphony, I have a voluminous collection of black dresses, blouses and pants, spanning decades of sizes and symphonies, which were lined up and dormant, waiting to be called back to action.

I have watched them longingly for the past many months, running my hands over the soft velvet weave, and sadly bid farewell to a favorite silk dress that will never make peace with the unintended consequences of too many starters in the world. sourdough and recipe clubs online.

Every glance inside my closet reminded me painfully of what was gone. There was no question of sharing daily life with my orchestral colleagues, nor of basking in the tender melodies of Schubert and the complex intricacies of Mahler. Most importantly, I failed to bring together a room full of strangers each evening to align their minds with ours as we connect with the joys and sorrows of music.

Finally, after a year of playing Zoom concerts and out of sync digital offerings, the Symphony was able to return to the stage to celebrate one of life’s common pleasures. While the hiatus has allowed the orchestra to transcend cultural boundaries with innovative video collaborations, nothing can replace the energy of a live audience feeling the music with us as we play it.

And that connection isn’t just in our imaginations, as new research is exploring the phenomenon of brain-brain coupling that appears when people listen to music together at a live concert. Whether you’re singing along with “Messiah” or rocking to Metallica, the common auditory input of rhythm and melody, along with the visual input of musicians and the conductor, trains our brains to train or synchronize. to this shared sensory awareness. Neuroscientists believe it encourages deeper communication between performers and audience members through our mutual participation.

There is common ground here with the African philosophy of Ubuntu, translated as, I am because we are, because we share meanings, stories and social networks. Now that the COVID restrictions are lifted, researchers may need to determine if these same principles can help us psychologically repair after a year of isolation.

Although on the outside I was functioning quite well, over the past year I have lulled a heavy heart through online meetings, walks around the neighborhood, and days when I had trouble getting up from the couch. Loss sat with me in silence, following my breath, seeking a calm center to appease the unspoken despair for the death of friends, the precarious health, so much suffering near and far.

Then gradually, in the pause between breaths, the deprivation gave way to a resilient gratitude for all that was still there. A hike in the sparkling nature of a symphony of birdsong in the key to wonder. An outdoor solo recital competed with car horns to bring a smile to an audience. I let my pain spread and turn into a part of who I have become, as a performer and a listener, falling under the music to let my heart break.

With a spirit of gratitude, I hosted our first live concert at Davies Symphony Hall on May 6th. I came prepared with a freshly ironed black robe, hours of inspired practice, and a bundle of tissues hidden behind the music on my booth.

Our conductor, Esa-Pekka Salonen, raised her wand and coaxed a translucent sound of meaning, as 24 bows synchronized over 96 strings to share the unbridled joy of the Griegs Holberg suite. During a few bars of rest in the poignant dance movement, I looked at the audience of first responders and medical professionals and realized that I was not the only one who came to heal collective wounds for a long time. held balm of a saraband.

My (and other) black dresses will be appearing on stage every week until August 13. (For a full schedule, visit www.sfsymphony.org.)

