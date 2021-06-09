Courteney Cox looks summery chic in a cinched floral dress heading to showbiz hot spot Giorgio Baldi

Courteney Cox looked more stylish than ever when she was spotted out for dinner in Santa Monica this week.

The 56-year-old Friends icon took to the chic Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, which has become popular with celebrities.

She slipped her enviable slim figure into a summery chic dark floral dress that was cinched to emphasize her slim waist.

Courteney’s outfit featured a plunging neckline that featured a bit of bronze trim that matched the size of her dress.

Accessorizing a leather handbag to match her dress, she completed the ensemble with a pair of high heel boots.

As she left the restaurant at the end of her night out, she could be seen graciously signing autographs for her fans.

Her latest leg outing comes after she hosted a musical Instagram tribute to her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow.

She managed to bring Elton John, Belinda Carlisle, and Ed Sheeran around a piano to sing a brief rendition of Elton Tiny Dancer’s song from the 1970s.

While Belinda and Ed were on guitar, Courteney hit the piano accompaniment and Elton backed her up.

The music post on Instagram was a nod to a momentous moment for Lisa’s character, Phoebe, in the third season of Friends.

Phoebe names Tiny Dancer as the most romantic song of all time – but believes the phrase, “Hold me closer, little dancer,” is actually, “Hold me close to young Tony Danza. “

In the caption to her Instagram post, Courteney wrote: “One of the greatest moments of my life. These for you @lisakudrow #phoebe #tonydanza #tinydancer. ‘

Lisa responded on her own Instagram page that Courteney’s post “was the most exciting thing ever.” It was so good!’

She joked, “Technically it’s, ‘Hold me close, young Tony Danza,’ so but, you know, but what you did was awesome too, you know. And including the original song you have. written, Sir Elton. It was really good. ‘

Courteney, Lisa and their Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just appeared in a high-profile reunion special.

The show aired on HBO Max on May 27 and included an interview segment controversially hosted by James Corden.

Lisa recently used an interview to put fans on high alert to watch out for a tender blinking and missing moment during the new reunion of friends.

In fact, the gesture goes by so quickly that even Lisa, 57, confessed that she would never have noticed if David hadn’t brought it to her attention.

She said IS! Newthat moment came when their colleague Courteney Cox walked onto the old set of her character’s apartment.

At the start of the special reunion, the six main cast arrived on the set of the apartment of Monica, the character of Courteney, where much of the show takes place.

Courteney was one of the last to show up and saw that Lisa, Jennifer, David and Matt were already there to share their memories.

Matt had actually told a story about him and Courteney when she appeared, so he did it again for her – and that’s when he wiped her eyes.

“Well Courteney comes in and bursts into tears and I grab a towel or a handkerchief – LeBlanc takes it because he’s telling us a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat and starts dabbing his eyes, just automatically.” This is who we were! Lisa said.

He recalled that at one point Courteney “had that great speech and you struggled with it all week and you wrote it on the table, and then – and I didn’t know that was what you were doing. had done “.

Matt added: “And I saw it and I asked you and you told me to mind my own business so when you weren’t looking I erased it before I turned it and you are got so mad at me! “

‘This is so nasty! Why would you want to erase it? ‘ Courteney said with a smile and Matt, who could barely control his laughter, said: “Just to have you!”

The moment: When Courteney Cox entered the show’s old set, she was in tears to the point that Lisa took a handkerchief and gave it to Matt LeBlanc to dry his eyes.