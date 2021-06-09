Healthwear Company Partners With Trusted Fashion Designer To Launch Trendy And Functional Scrub Collection, Entering Global $ 100 Billion Medical Clothing Market

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –After a year of pushing healthcare professionals and clinicians to the brink of collapse, revolutionary healthcare apparel company Care + Wear and revered luxury fashion designer, Josie natori, today announces a new partnership medically superior scrubs who support frontline workers. These innovative scrubs were designed with input from nearly 100 clinicians, healthcare professionals and commercial whiteners to create a premium line of scrubs at an everyday price. Created through the lens of a fashion designer with over 40 years of experience designing ready-to-wear and loungewear, these scrubs are designed for comfort and movement and prove that fashion and function can flourish in unison.

the Collaboration Care + Wear x N Natori offers a range of scrubs for men and women. Both ranges include an entry top, scrub top or tops, and scrub bottom top, as well as tapered pants or jogging pants. The range for men and women ranges from sizes XS to XXL and comes in navy, royal, ceil, pewter gray and black, depending on the item. The collaboration also involves a women’s scrub hat offered in two floral designs and two leopard print designs and a unisex scrub hat offered in solid colors and a Brush Stroke Black, Ceil and Teal design.

Some of the innovative elements that connect fashion and function in Care + Wear x N Natori scrubs include:

Abundant, zipped, double-layered pockets that adapt to the clinic

tablets, such as iPads;

Reinforced necklines to prevent the shirt from yawning at chest level;

Badge buckles;

Tops designed to be tucked in and stay in place;

Fabrics that wick away moisture.

“Our mission has always been to reinvent the way the world looks and feels about healthcare and to improve the lives of people with chronic or long-term illnesses by creating innovative products that make people feel less like patients and more as people. Since the introduction of our first product, we have built strong relationships with clinicians, incorporating them into our proprietary design process. In the face of the pandemic, we have been honored to strengthen these existing relationships and step up to provide essential PPE to frontline workers. We are in awe of those nurses and doctors who work around the clock, risking their lives to ensure the health and safety of others, regardless of their own. own comfort “, said Chaitenya Razdan, CEO and Founder of Care + Wear. “Now it’s time for us to give them back. Thanks to our incredible partnership with Josie natori, we’re excited to announce the launch of our line of functional and fashionable scrubs that will make caregivers feel more human, more comfortable and more themselves. We look forward to supporting them throughout the launch of this line, as they continue to support us. “

“When I saw how disproportionately the COVID-19 pandemic was taking a toll on healthcare workers, many of them of Filipino descent like myself, I was determined to find a creative way to give back to my community and to my culture while creating a project that has helped support those who are committed to helping us every day, ” mentionned Josie natori, CEO and Founder of The Natori Company. “I had heard amazing things about Care + Wear and the company’s ability to impact the community. That’s why I partnered with Care + Wear to enter the medical clothing space for the very first time, to expand our mission to change the way the world looks and feels fashion, and to create a product that allows those on the front lines to both look good and feel good. Scrubs is the latest addition to The Natori Company’s portfolio to highlight the harmony between fashion and function. It’s our way of saying thank you to the frontline health heroes who work tirelessly for the health of our communities. “

In the United States alone, medical scrubs are currently a 10 billion dollars market, and by 2028, the global market is expected to exceed 140 billion dollars. Still, for the country’s largest employment sector, little has been done to innovate in the generally uncomfortable and impractical uniforms that healthcare workers wear every day.

About Care + Wear

Care + Wear is a healthcare clothing company that is reinventing the way the world looks and feels about healthcare. By combining fashion and function, Care + Wear creates a more humane healthcare experience for patients and clinicians. Founded in 2014, Care + Wear strives to promote dignity, style and comfort through the creation of thoughtful products designed in collaboration with clinicians, patients, designers and manufacturers. Their product line includes postoperative recovery bras, PICC range blankets for chronic care patients, Oscar de la Renta hoodies with access to the port, patient gowns, PPE, clinical line, etc. Care + Wear products are used in more than 80 hospital systems and governments around the world, including the Mayo Clinic, Department of Veterans Affairs, University of Virginia Health, Massachusetts General Brigham’s, Kaiser Permanente, and more. For more information visit www.careandwear.com .

About the Natori company

Maison Natori was founded in 1977 and today is one of the most recognizable designer brands in the fashion industry. Each of the Natori brand collections Josie natori, Natori, N Natori and Josie by Natori reflects the distinctive East / West aesthetic of the designer of the same name, with products ranging from loungewear, sleepwear, lingerie and ready-to-wear home textiles, accessories, fine jewelry, tights, men’s loungewear and shoes. Natori products are available on natori.com and in major retailers and specialty stores around the world, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Dillard’s. For more information visit www.natori.com

