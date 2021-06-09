Brooke Shields’ daughter wore her 1998 red carpet dress to the prom





Finding the perfect ball gown is a timeless and difficult rite of passage in high school. But when your mom is Brooke Shields, all you have to do is shop her closet. Rowan Henchy, Shields’ 18-year-old daughter, recycled one of her mother’s most iconic red carpet looks last weekend, leaving the actress nostalgic and proud. “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me for seeing my daughter wearing it to her prom. Shields, 56, wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the moment. “Proud mom! “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Shields debuted with the Strapless Red Number when she received her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan. (Rowan, whom she shares with her husband Chris Henchy, would have been born five years later, in 2003.) Rowan made the dress his own, however, leaving the matching wrap behind and adding a black bag, not to mention a white bodice. Other celebrities shared mom’s enthusiasm for the look: “OH MY GOD this is so SPECIAL !!!!!” Debra Messing commented. “I remember you in that dress that night!” And now your beautiful daughter can make new memories with it. Brooke Shields attends the 1998 Golden Globe Awards in the dress her daughter Rowan would eventually wear to prom 23 years later. Franck TrappeurGetty Images Shields spent much of 2021 recovering after breaking his femur in a freak accident in January. “I was on one of those balance boards that I do every day,” she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in February. “I stupidly changed my focus and flew through the air and just hit perfectly and broke my femur.” “I never screamed like that” she said later Hello america. “I mean, not even during childbirth.” Fortunately, the Pretty baby the actress is on the mend, just in time to pose for those heartwarming prom photos with Rowan. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

