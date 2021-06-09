There are no rules. Wear makeup and nail polish





Male makeup is on the rise. No longer a tool reserved for high-profile celebrities walking the red carpet, movie stars padding their looks before arriving on set, or artists and punk rockers, cosmetic remedies are mushrooming in response to the evolution of gender norms. What was once falsely reported as female – see: Harry Styles’ nails – is now found in almost every issue of GQ, the unique totem pole of traditional masculinity. “Makeup is no longer so transgressive – nor so erotically charged – in our consumerist and identity-obsessed age, it has become an easy, inexpensive and inexpensive tool that allows everyone to experiment and publicly display the result. ”Megan O’Grady of New York Times Magazine written earlier this year. She sees the ever-growing group of men using makeup as revolutionaries, especially in the age of toxic masculinity. But that same diary, in a 2010 story titled “Men’s cosmetics are becoming a bull market“proclaimed the inability of men to adopt makeup as part of their daily routine. In fact, it begins with a trope in which the husband, a Border Patrol agent, secretly begins to wear makeup. the woman. She notices that a piece has disappeared, confronts it and assures the interviewer that he is not the type to wear makeup. Much has changed in a decade. That being said, the evolution since the days of David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, Boy George and Prince putting on makeup has been exponentially larger. (And that’s to be expected – it’s been 54 years since Bowie’s debut album.) Men are consumers today in a market increasingly sheltered from gender polarization. Dipping your toes in the hair and nail aisle, for example, is not (and never should have been) a cause for public shame on the part of your peers. Mattias Not only has the consensus shift in cultural norms contributed to the increase in the number of men more aware of their appearance, but so has design. Subconsciously, the way a product is packaged again affects how we perceive it. Is this dark and brooding? Probably men, our advertising-trained brains suppose. macho and fight- (or Sasquatch-) SEO? Absolutely Men’s. But the new products are somewhere between appealing to men and being accessible to everyone – and they cast a wide net with those who wear them. Hims called on MLB legend (and ex J-Lo) Alex Rodriguez for their Blur Stick debut; Rapper Lil Yachty is launching his own line of nail polish called Crete (which comes in the form of a marker instead of a blotting brush and ink); A $ AP Rocky and Lil Nas X starred in a campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin collection; Rami Malek rocked Kosas’ colorful LipFuel on the red carpet last year; rumor has it that Harry Styles also has his own line of cosmetics in the works. Of course, it can be hard to dream of a day when eyelash curling is a mainstay of a man’s morning routine. Blush can also be a stretch. (28% of men say they are already or at least would consider using concealer, while only 11% said so about bronzer.) However, men should approach makeup and other adornments with less hesitation – and generally be more tolerant of those who have already adopted them. Who really cares, anyway? Chances are there is a product for you too. Maybe one from the list below. Mattias Tinted Level Moisturizer Mattias

getmattias.com $ 39.00 Kosas Crete Him This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos