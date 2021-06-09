Alex Jones’ M&S x Ghost Print Dress Is Perfect For Summer





Nothing says summer like a printed midi dress, and we just added one to our wishlists after spotting Alex Jones in Marks & Spencer’s cutest option. the A show the star wore the M&S x Ghost cherry print midi dress with buttons to present the BBC program on Tuesday June 8, and it immediately caught our attention. We clearly weren’t the only ones loving the look of Alex’s midi dress, as she loved it. Instagram stories shortly after the show to reveal “for those who ask” that her outfit was from the faithful M&S. BBC Part of the brand’s popular and highly anticipated collaboration with Ghost, the £ 69 print dress is a true classic. With flattering short sleeves and V-neck, not to mention a cinched waist and flowing midi skirt, the M&S x Ghost dress will suit everyone. We also like its pastel yellow color, not to mention its adorable cherry print pattern. It would work perfectly with summer sandals barely there for dressier events, as well as flats or white sneakers on the weekends. The dress is available for sale on the M&S site in sizes 6 to 20, but unfortunately appears to be sold out in a few at the moment … Mark & ​​Spencer M&S x Ghost cherry print midi dress with buttons Mark & ​​Spencer

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 We’ll keep our fingers crossed that it comes back in stock, but in the meantime there are plenty of other tempting pieces in the M&S x Ghost Last Drop. The second installment of the collaboration launched earlier this month and is sure to be as successful as the first, which hit shelves when it landed in early spring. Here are some of our favorite dresses from the collection to shop now … M&S x Ghost Strawberry Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress M&S x Ghost Ditsy Floral V-Neck Tie Waist Midi Dress M&S x Ghost Heart Printed V-Neck Midi Dress M&S x Ghost Polka Dot Wrap Midi Dress M&S x Ghost midi dress with small flowers and puffed sleeves M&S x Ghost printed V-neck midi dress with angel sleeves M&S x Ghost V-Neck Angel Sleeve Midi Tea Dress M&S x Ghost Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Like this article ? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.







