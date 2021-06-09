Wildfangs founder discusses non-binary fashion





June is Pride Month, and to celebrate the LGBTQ + community, we've chatted with some of our favorite queer and queer-led brands to highlight their favorite missions and products. We had the chance to speak with Emma McIlroy, the founder of Tomboy, an inclusive and funky fashion company that started in Portland, Oregon, around 2013. She told us it all started in the men's department of Urban Outfitters, actually. My friend and I were walking around Urban Outfitters, my friend wanted a great blazer and I wanted a graphic t-shirt. All of the graphic t-shirts in the womens section were soft, floral, and scoop neck, Emma said. Well it sucks. She said she eventually found her perfect graphic t-shirt in the men's section, and her friend found a great blazer as well. We were left to think Is it real? Why does gender have anything to do with a large blazer or a T-shirt? We started to think about some silhouettes that had been gendered, and why half the population didn't have access to great styles. In the end, Emma said, Tomboy exists to fight against gender norms through fashion. There are so many ways we have been held and forced into a box. Clothing is inherently neutral and not binary. We put all this baggage in there and we just say damn that. As for one of Emma's favorite styles, it has to be Wildfangs essential jumpsuit. When we decided to make them, the suits that were on the market were either very heavy or poorly made. Ours is neither of those things. We don't expect you to do a 12 hour work day there. We didn't want to put it on and feel like we were carrying a trash bag. We wanted him to be really cool. No one was doing this crossover of quality and fashion, and our jumpsuits last too. Ours are slightly stretchy and best of all, you're dressed in 60 seconds. It's super versatile and looks cool as hell (especially with some Air Force Ones). Emma said Tomboy will keep expanding, keep creating and keep smashing. We want to break all the gender norms that exist in the department store, she said, and we will continue to do so.

