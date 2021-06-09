Sophie Wessex has a new dress – and we bet Kate Middleton will borrow it



















Laura Sutcliffe The Countess of Wessex appeared at the WI Annual Reunion wearing a polka dot dress from ME + EM which costs $ 295. Kate Middleton has recently worn this brand too.

The Countess of Wessex started her work week in a very elegant way. Prince Edward’s wife wowed viewers at WI’s annual reunion, wearing a fabulous new dress that we need to put in our closet right away. READ: The Countess of Wessex’s floral midi skirt looks like this Marks & Spencer issue The royal blonde chose this stunning ‘Polka Dot Printed Maxi Dress’ from the brand of the moment ME + EM. The £ 295 design is done in a beautiful cream tone and comes with subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a button down front, a grandad collar, a drawstring waist and ends in a pleated skirt . How chic? She wore the design with eye-catching earrings and her golden hair looked full and luscious. Loading the player … WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex comments on Queen’s colorful style This isn’t the first time the 56-year-old has rocked ME + EM. Last month, to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, the Royal visited Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside Edward. She wore a dazzling navy blue midi dress from the brand which, again, had a trendy pleated skirt and a built-in zip top. It gave the whole thing a sporty and luxurious vibe and it certainly turned heads. MORE: Royal Mothers Before & After Birth: From Flowering Bumps To Bouncing Babies! ME + EM is really having a good time right now with the Royal Ladies – the Duchess of Cambridge only wore one of their dresses last week. During the royal tour of Scotland, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official home in Edinburgh and wore an eye-catching pink outfit that matched the five-year-old’s dress – after the youngster told him it was his favorite Color. The silk shirt dress costs £ 450 and was amazing for the mother of three. the #CountessOfWessex yesterday spoke at the WI annual meeting, discussing the unfair burden placed on women by the pandemic and sharing an anecdote about a cake so heavy it broke the plate.

Sophie and Kate have a close bond and share similar fashion tastes – you never know, maybe the Duchess might have an eye on Sophie's new dress! Long polka dot print dress, £ 295, ME + IN BUY NOW Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily mail in 2019 that Sophie buys her pieces, but also picks up a little something extra for her royal relative. Sophie wore a navy blue dress from ME + EM last month READ: Sophie Wessex's stunning £ 105,000 engagement ring has a sweet connection to Princess Diana Kate's stunning ME + EM pink dress Donna explained, "Sophie got our black Sadie jumpsuit and then asked for one for Kate. She said, 'Kate wants one, can I have one too?'"







