Men’s Fashion: The Summer Essentials Every Man Should Have | Most Wanted Products





Menswear isn’t known for being too , especially for men who like to stick with proven options. Summer adds another conundrum to the mix, as clothes also need to help absorb and wick sweat away. Menswear summer essentials should include a reliable pair of shirts that keep cool, understated pants, sweat-wicking tees and shorts to name a few. If you find the task of finding summer clothes to be a chore, our handpicked options in the MensXP store will definitely come in handy. From workout shorts to casual t-shirts that can be worn both indoors and outdoors, there’s a lot to explore in men’s summer fashion. Discover our choices below: These men’s cotton blend vests are softer than regular cotton and can be worn at home or while lounging by the pool or at the beach. The vests have a modern and sleek fit with contoured arm holes allowing easy movement. Sleeveless vests are great for pairing with jeans, chinos, shorts and more.

The finished bottom hem of the vests will allow you to tuck them in easily. A pair of boxers is a must have for every man to stay at home. Boxers are the most comfortable style to wear around the house and this boxer brief provides maximum coverage, comfort and breathability. The shorts are made from cotton and have a relaxed fit.

This t-shirt set will save you the trouble of searching for t-shirt styles in the market. This set includes t-shirts in three classic yet cool colors including black, wine and gray.

Designed seamless, the Supima cotton t-shirt features a classic crew neck, short sleeves and a straight bottom hem. Perfectly suited for a light jog or vigorous run, these running shorts have an elasticated waistband to ensure a secure fit. The moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-static fabric of the shorts is designed to keep you cool and dry.

These shorts are a perfect choice for summer training. Minimal and modern, this Supima cotton t-shirt has a classic round neck, short sleeves, a curved bottom hem and a patch pocket on the front.

The t-shirt would be perfect for everyday casual wear on a summer day. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



