Sofia Vergara makes a splash in a strapless dress with unexpected details

Hanna Fillingham Sofia Vergara looked amazing in a strapless red dress and metallic heels when she appeared on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night

Sofia vergara never goes wrong when it comes to fashion, and Tuesday night, the TV judge created another stunning look on the last episode of America has talent. MORE: Inside the luxurious homes of AGT stars – from Sofia Vergara to Simon Cowell the Modern family the star looked stunning in a strapless navy blue dress with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls, which has been accessorized with a set of diamond necklaces. On the beauty side, Sofia’s long brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she went for a bold makeup look with a smoky eye and hot pink lipstick. Loading the player … VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT news in new promo Sofia is one of the four judges on EIGHT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon cowell and Howie Mandel. The show kicked off earlier this month and saw Simon return to the judges’ table after missing the second half of last season due to injury. MORE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in hot red thong bikini MORE: Sofia Vergara parties in yellow swimsuit to celebrate special event Sofia joined the jury on EIGHT last season and it was definitely an eventful start! Heidi was forced to walk away briefly following a fear of COVID-19, and Simon missed most of the series after breaking his back in a bicycle accident. Sofia Vergara’s dress featured gorgeous embroidery details It has been a busy time for Sofia now that EIGHT is back onscreen, but before the new series debuted, the star had a great time with the family at her luxurious vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello and their pet chihuahua. READ MORE: Sofia Vergara’s Incredibly Realistic Birthday Cake For Husband Joe Manganiello Has Fans In Shock MORE: Sofia Vergara Gets Huge Backlash In Silky Black Corset The couple have been married since 2015 and delight fans when they post pictures of themselves together. Judge AGT looked as stylish as ever on Tuesday’s show Sofia has rocked some really chic outfits since they got married, but her wedding dress can’t be forgotten. Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the dress and that it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls. MORE: Sofia Vergara models a crop top for a beach pic RELATED: In the breathtaking Sofia Vergara gardens on her $ 26 million Beverly Hills estate The jaw-dropping gown was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace application, and a dramatic skirt with a puffy train. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







