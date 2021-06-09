East Haddam Voters Reject Proposed $ 36.9 Million Budget “Dramatically”





EAST HADDAM – Residents overwhelmingly rejected a proposed $ 36.9 million municipal budget and likely property tax increases in a referendum on Tuesday, sending officials back to the drawing board to come up with another plan for spending by August.

The unofficial results counted 274 residents voting in favor of the budget, while 1,242 voted against.

The budget marked an overall spending increase of 7.2 percent, which the Finance Council had proposed to cover with a less than 1 percent increase in the tax rate. First Selectman Robert Smith, a Democrat, said on Wednesday that the budget had failed “dramatically” and officials would hold public meetings next week to hear more specific comments from citizens. In the meantime, he said, the city will begin the next fiscal year on July 1 at current spending levels, delaying salary increases and other new spending plans. “This is where we are at. We’ll see if we can address some of the concerns people have, ”Smith said. “Unfortunately, there was a lot of misinformation out there.” While the proposed budget received approval from city officials, the finance council and the school board, Smith said Republican opponents of the spending plan had put up signs calling for a “no” vote. Among the more controversial elements of the spending program, according to Smith, was a proposal to spend $ 150,000 over 10 years to purchase and maintain equipment to facilitate virtual participation in public meetings. Smith said the cost – $ 15,000 per year – was fair considering the cost of the equipment involved. “Some of the people who filed complaints had to watch the meetings electronically,” Smith said. “So why they would have so many complaints about it is beyond me. “ East Haddam’s only Republican elected official and town GOP committee chair Carleen Quinn did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. More than half of the proposed budget, $ 21.5 million, was for public schools in East Haddam, a 3.5% increase from current funding levels. The municipal administration’s portion of the budget, including public safety, public works, health and recreation, totaled $ 8.3 million, an increase of about 6.9 percent. The referendum came on the eve of the city’s second public hearing on a $ 51 million redevelopment project for the landing area of ​​the East Haddam Swing Bridge. While this project – which proposes to bring new shops, restaurants and apartments to the historic D-Day – would be largely funded by private developers, Smith said it has caused similar divisions in the city. “Some people think it’s more than what they want to see there,” he said. The landing project has yet to receive any of the necessary approvals, and no money for the project has been budgeted, Smith said. After hearing from the public, Smith said officials would draft another budget that will likely go to a referendum in August. When asked if the next proposal would include a tax increase, Smith said “we’ll see if we can get back to zero. [increase], but people need to understand what the ramifications might be. As part of the budget, the Finance Council recommended increasing the city’s thousandth rate from 30.44 to 31.06, an increase of 0.62 percent. That would mean that a homeowner whose property is valued at $ 500,000 would pay $ 15,530 in property taxes in the next fiscal year, an increase of $ 310.

