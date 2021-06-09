Israel bans sale of fur to fashion industry, first country to do so





Israel on Wednesday banned the sale of fur to the fashion industry, becoming the first country in the world to do so. “The fur industry is killing hundreds of millions of animals around the world and inflicting indescribable cruelty and suffering,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement following the signing of the amendment, which will enter into force in six months. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel signs an amendment banning the sale of fur to the fashion industry. (Photo credit: courtesy) “Using the skin and fur of wild animals for the fashion industry is immoral and certainly unnecessary. Animal fur coats cannot cover the brutal murder industry that makes them. Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and much more animal-friendly. “ The move was hailed by animal rights NGO Animals Now, which hailed it as a “historic step” that “will save countless animals from the hell of the fur industry.” In a statement, the NGO added: “We have been fighting for years to ban the sale of furs to the fashion industry, and from the start 86% of the Israeli public has supported this. “We thank Minister Gamliel and Tal Gilboa, the Prime Minister’s Animal Rights Advisor, and our partners in the fight over the years, Let The Animals Live and the International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC).” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} “The IAFC has been promoting a bill banning the sale of fur in Israel since 2009, and we applaud the Israeli government for finally taking the historic step towards making fur for the history of fashion,” said the Israeli government. IAFC founder Jane Halevy in a statement. “All animals are suffering horribly at the hands of this cruel and backward industry,” added Halevy, whose organization has been working in this direction for more than a decade. “Nothing is stronger than an idea whose time has come. Killing animals for fur should become illegal everywhere – it is high time for governments around the world to ban the sale of fur. Animal rights organization PETA also hailed the move as a “historic victory”, writing on Twitter that it “will protect countless foxes, mink, rabbits and other animals from being brutally killed for their skin. . “ pic.twitter.com/K6HBWq4NSC IT’S OFFICIAL: Israel became the first country in the world to ban the sale of fur! This historic victory will protect countless foxes, mink, rabbits and other animals from being brutally killed for their skins. https://t.co/S9T5I5jfIP – MAP (@card) June 9, 2021 – – Crazy Gamliel (@GilaGamliel) June 9, 2021 Speaking to Twitter, Gamliel also wrote that she was proud that Israel was the first country to ban the sale of fur. The decision to ban the fur trade makes Israel the first country in the world to do so, although the U.S. state of California banned the sale of furs to the fashion industry in 2019. In October, when the plans were first announced by Gamliel, it was made clear that future permits for the fur trade would still be issued, but only in certain cases. These permits are issued by the Nature and Parks Authority, but these new criteria would limit them to being issued only in the case of “scientific research, teaching, instructional and religious purposes. and tradition “. The latter category has the potential to be particularly controversial due to the role fur plays in the traditions of Haredi Jews, who often wear fur hats called shtreimels, although it is possible that they will get an exception.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos