Letter to the Editor: Making a Fashion Statement | Notice





Ties for men uggh! Do I really have to wear one? Ties are as obsolete as men’s wigs, tricorn hats, and high-heeled buckle shoes. How the towel / bib came into fashion, I’ll never believe it. They are fanciful to say the least. Completely useless accessory to men’s fashion clothing that only tells others, I really am someone you should respect and admire. A slipknot doesn’t really mean the wearer is respectable. Bugsy Siegal and Clyde Barrow both wore nooses but were certainly anything but respectable. In addition, there are several other types of clothing without collars that are just as dressy and are much more comfortable to wear than shirts with a tight collar and nooses. Most people fail to recognize that ties are really a dangerous accessory. They blow in the wind and can cover your eyes, preventing you from seeing an approaching obstacle or danger. They can get into your soup unless you take precautions. They represent a real risk of getting caught in a shredder and suffocating you to death. I saw it happen once (without death, though). Why does wearing a neck strap every day in business somehow magically increase productivity? or maybe it improves the esteem of others? If it’s so important for men to wear these nooses, why do so many men let the top button under the tie unbutton? It looks sloppy and does not increase admiration for the wearer. During my working years, I wore open neck shirts and when custom demanded those nooses, sometimes even competing in ugly tie contests. I became much more accomplished when I could be comfortably dressed in a casual outfit because I wasn’t always fighting the neckband and struggling to breathe. But such macaroni men or pretty gentlemen like 18th-century British politician Charles James Fox, painter Richard Cosway and doomed forger Reverend William Dodd were all fashionably mocked as macaroni men. Guys, after 300 years of wearing this extravagant bib, why do we still have to submit to this over-fashion which is possibly the most expensive item of clothing per square inch of anything we wear? I don’t ever think of wearing one again, for the rest of my life. And you? Any takers? Well in any case that’s my opinion. WALT AIGLEFIN

Derby, Kansas

