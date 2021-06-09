Sustainable fashion, the thrift store is on the rise. here’s why

Post-pandemic fashion looks green.

With the pandemic putting an end to in-person shopping, people have been forced to be creative in their style while remaining safe. Clothing resale apps like Depop and Mercari have gained momentum and popularized second-hand and vintage clothing, and even celebrities like Joaquin phoenixand Tiffany haddishtapped into sustainability by recycling the look of red carpets.

However, experts believe sustainable fashion is here to stayLaura Madden, an expert and influencer on sustainable fashion, believes the isolating nature of the pandemic has influenced some people to think about the effects of their choices on the environment.

“More of us are stuck at home consuming information from our devices, and with the continued growth of social media, there was so much more information: more people are speaking out unfiltered and unashamedly in the news. about the impact of fashion on the environment, ”says Madden.

Claire Bates, consultant in sustainable and circular mode, says this awareness is “crucial” in the transition to sustainable development, adding that many “consume from a place of ignorance”.

“They often don’t understand how harmful fast fashion is or really don’t understand how the production and manufacture of new clothes uses so much energy and creates waste,” says Bates. Fast fashion companies like Forever 21 and Zara often rely on unethical practices such as underpaid labor and excessive waste and energy production to meet its high demands.

“When we start to have more knowledge, we change our decisions about what to buy to align with our moral values,” says Bates.

While both experts agree that more and more consumers are changing their shopping habits to be more ethical, not everyone is ignorant of the effects of fast fashion. Some simply can’t afford to be more durable due to the price, and not all durable brands offer inclusive options for sizing and capacity.

“Until the sustainable fashion movement really turns out to be a better and more inclusive space than we are used to from fashion, then no one can expect the plus size community to move on. sustainable fashion at lightning speed, “stylist and personal writer Aja Barber said Refinery29 Last year.

Besides its environmental impact, sustainable fashion has helped some find their personal and unique styles. Dalila Harvey,an enduring TikTok influencer with over 27,000 followers, says that by being more intentional with what she buys, there is now “more meaning” behind her wardrobe.

“We are constantly fed this message that the more clothes we have, the happier and more trendy we will be. But at the end of the day, sustainable fashion is really great because it allows you to be creative, express yourself and take care. of you things that you own, “she says.” Your clothes carry that story, and they have more impact that way. “

Creating a lasting wardrobe sounds daunting, but it’s not as difficult as it sounds.

For Emma Snape, Another influencer who opened a sustainable vintage boutique in New York on Monday, it’s the allure of having pieces that no one else will have while being environmentally conscious that makes sustainable fashion so important to it.

With that in mind, experts and real people have offered tips on how to cost-effectively incorporate sustainable fashion practices into your daily life.

Don’t underestimate the freebies

Sometimes the best clothes are not in the stores. Harvey says you might find treasures hidden in your family members’ closets.

“I’m going to completely loot my parents ‘closets and come up with some really cool stuff. Like my dad had these’ 70s jeans and they’re Levis with eye patches sewn to the butt,” Harvey says. “I love them and wear them all the time.”

Gifts also adds sentimental value to Harvey.

“What attracted me to fashion all those years ago was seeing clothes as a way to tell stories. That’s why freebies are so cool: you have a room that has its own. history and its history. “

Shop for second-hand clothes from local thrift stores or resale apps like Depopor Poshmark

The most sustainable fashion is second-hand fashion according to Madden.

“Fashion that is kept in circularity, that continues to be used and used for many years to come, is the greenest and most ethical fashion we can invest in. And it’s something that anyone can. do, ”she said.

Celeste Preston, who started saving to develop their style on a budget, says platforms like Depop, Instagram and Poshmark have made second-hand shopping more accessible.

“(These platforms) have allowed me to create my own little boutique and bring unique pieces to other people’s closets in a sustainable way while promoting savings and sustainability wherever I can,” says- it.

Roya Wolfe, who during the pandemic launched her Instagram and Depoppages account, Planet Wolfe, says second-hand shopping is “one of the most sustainable choices you can make.”

“The savings allowed me to determine what I actually wanted to wear and what stood out the most. You can also open your mind to different styles that way,” says Wolfe, adding that the majority of clothing from his closet were saved. .

Move away from fast fashion and invest in sustainable brands

If you are going to buy new clothes, go for sustainable brands, or those that produce their clothes in an environmentally friendly or socially responsible way. Madden notes that fast fashion brands often take advantage of unethical working conditions and excess waste that ends up going to landfill.

Some more durable suggestions include Everlan, Levi’s, Patagonia, Reformation, Outdoor voice, Kotn, Pact, Wasi Clothing, Threads 4 Thought, Eileen Fisher, thredUPand Collective of girlfriends. Shopping at your local thrift store or at stores like Goodwill are also affordable and sustainable alternatives to cheap fast fashion.

Tired of your wardrobe? Try on clothes swaps with your friends

Clothing swaps, or swapping used clothes with others, offers a great alternative to the pieces you grew up on. Before throwing something away or looking to buy something else, Wolfe suggests texting your friends and offering to swap clothes.

“Clothing swaps are a great way to add new additions to your wardrobe in a sustainable way,” says Wolfe, who started a local “Buy, Sell, Barter” group on Facebook. “If you ask a group of friends to do a clothes swap, then you can really add some cool styles to your wardrobe in a form of payment that isn’t money.”

Makeover and reinvent the clothes you already have

Instead of buying new clothes, it’s best to make the most of the clothes you currently have. For those who fear repeating the same outfits over and over again, Madden says accessories, like belts, shoes, scarves, and hats, can spice up overused looks.

Melissa Fraistat, whose wardrobe consists mostly of second-hand clothes, adds that transforming the clothes you already own with DIY tipscan go a long way in the effort to be sustainable.

“Personally, I don’t know how to sew, but I’ve seen people turn oversized dresses into two-piece sets or even turn a stained shirt into a bob,” she says. “But, for example, I love to cut my long jeans into shorts in the summer.”

For more beautiful events, try to rent your evening outfits

It may be unnecessary to keep shopping for formal wear that will only be worn a few times for special occasions. A more ethical and ecological alternative would be to rent dresses or tuxedos.

“If you’re going to a wedding and only wear this dress once, it makes so much more sense to just rent it,” says Fraistat. “Even borrowing stuff from friends is also a great alternative.”

It’s good to have non-durable clothes but make the most of it

While it’s always best to try and buy from durable brands, it’s okay to occasionally purchase this cute top or pretty dress from a less ethical outlet. But in doing so, it is best to make sure that it is something that you will be wearing for a while.

“The big problem is the amount consumed,” says Bates. “The most durable item is the one you already own. So if you buy something from Forever 21 and keep it for 20 years and it’s really something you wear all the time, there’s an element of sustainability in that. “

When considering buying a new item of clothing, Rogue suggests considering whether you would still be wearing it in five years.

“Evaluate its quality, its timelessness and don’t be afraid to invest in a basic item. It will help you to start consuming consciously, ”she advises.