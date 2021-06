Potato leafhopper, wild weather and side nitrates results – RealAgriculture

Another insect alert, this time for the potato leafhopper, inclement weather and the effect on maize, as well as the timing of maize nitrogen sidefeeding, and research results on weeds all headline this week’s episode of Wheat Pete’s Word. Host Peter “Wheat Pete” Johnson will he tackle all the topics he chooses before he runs out of time? Listen to find out and be sure to check out all the great resources, Pete mentions in this episode! Have a question you would like Johnson to answer or results to send? Did you disagree with something he said? Leave him a message at 1-888-746-3311, send him a tweet (@wheatpete) or send him an email at[email protected] “> ABSTRACT Security alert! Silo gas. You have to be careful please

Last week the insect alert was for the alfalfa weevil, this week it’s for the potato leafhopper! Don’t forget the thresholds. More information on the alfalfa weevil here. And for the potato leafhopper, read more here

Wild weather. From freezing temperatures to extreme heat, from drought to flooding. It happens. Goldilocks or horseshoes zone? You decide

Winter wheat ears affected by frost. The rest of the head gets all the photosynthate and will put on more grains. Almost missed!

The frost-affected millet crop has passed through. Soybeans can take up to two weeks to show new growth after a frost!

Reduced corn stands, consequently reducing side layer nitrogen recommendations

Dress side nitrate test, see results here. The average is 12 ppm, kind of bang-on, a little

Have cold temperatures slowed the release of nitrogen? Soil microbes go away at a normal rate

Take your own test, however! Take a nitrate test if you have manure or red clover in the story, especially

Preemergence herbicide that damages eight to ten leaf ragweed. Spray research results time of day: 3:00 p.m. for all herbicides. Do not miss this information here

A question from Saskatchewan! Liberty sprayed at 35 C, weeds are dead, canola looks fine. BASF’s Colleen Redlick says that above 27 ° C plants and weeds stop. With Liberty, there is no upper temperature limit, but in western Canada the delta T is significant.

Check it out Sprayers101 post by Tom Wolf. Temperature is not the only environmental factor!

High temperatures at grain filling? 18 degrees C days, 10 degrees C days is optimal. At warmer temperatures, wheat grows twice as fast as we’d like

Grain filling begins at pollination and ends in the peduncle!

The value of straw. Even at current fertilizer prices, only $ 0.01 per pound of straw. Is three cents a good deal? Pete breaks it down

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos