Spring 2022 men’s clothing shows are starting soon – here’s what to expect





The pandemic could still cause problems around the world, but Fashion Week, as always, is back and we’re kicking off Spring 2022 with a new season of men’s clothing. While the shows are still predominantly in virtual format and run on disjointed and sparse official schedules, there is an abundance of exciting moments to come in menswear. Notably absent from this season, New York, since the capital of American fashion has confirmed that its spring 2022 collections will be presented mixed in September. So grab some popcorn and take your FROW position on the couch. Here is Vogueguide to everything you need to know about the Spring 2022 trade fairs in London, Milan, Paris and Florence. The menswear season kicks off with London, although the mixed program and presentations are mostly digital. For three days, expect storefronts pushing the boundaries of BFC /Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner Bethany Williams, Ahluwalia, Dilara Findikoglu, Preen de Thornton Bregazzi, AV Vattev and Olubiyi Thomas, among others, as well as fashion design graduates from the University of Westminster. Milan Men’s Week is making a strong comeback this season with a hybrid program of digital and physical events. Expect digital showcases from notable players like Prada, Fendi and Ermenegildo Zegna, as well as young labels like Sunnei, MSGM, A-Cold-Wall and Tokyo James. There will be live shows from Dolce & Gabbana and Etro, while Giorgio Armani will have a double show. Also, for fear of forgetting, Glenn martens The highly anticipated genre-less debut at Diesel should end the week on a high note. While the final schedule is still under wraps, PFW mens is packed with plenty of to-do moments, with shows from Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, Loewe, Yohji Yamamoto and Dries Van Noten, as well as younger brands such as Wales Bonner, Rhude, Casablanca. , Doublet and Arturo Obegero. Rick Owens, on the official PFW program, will also continue to show in Venice, Italy. The website of the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode specifies that the formats will be specified during [the] the final schedule is out, so stay tuned for more. Pitti Imagine, Florence: June 30 to July 2 After going digital for two consecutive seasons, Pitti Uomo returns in physical form to Florence for its 100th edition. The full program has yet to be released, but it is confirmed that South African designer Thebe Magugu will guest show his Spring 2022 collection at the event, following in the footsteps of Telfar’s predecessors, Sterling Ruby and Craig Green. To ensure the safety of her Covid-19, there will be fewer exhibitors than usual, and all guests and staff will need proof of vaccination status.







