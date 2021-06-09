Adam Sandler is a fashion sensation on TikTok

Everyone knows that trends are cyclical. Styles are coming – we buy them, we’re fed up with them, and they live in our closets, intact and moldy, until we finally find the courage to get rid of them. Then they come back in style, a slightly different look, and only after we’ve finally gotten rid of them, of course.

It’s capitalism, baby. And that’s why it’s important to develop your own personal style, which doesn’t change with the trends. Your unique way of dressing that speaks to who you are, makes you feel good. So much so that others might even start to be inspired by you. This is the story of this kind of fashion god, so unique and timeless in his style that he has the power to start a movement on his own. The star in question? Adam Sandler.

This Adam Sandler, you might ask?

SMXRF / Star MaxGetty Images

Yes, this one.

In mid-May, the teens on TikTok started thinking about what their summer style would look like this coming season. After months at home in tracksuits, they wanted to look good for their return to the outside world. Fine, fair. But I think we can all agree that the transition from sweats to hard pants at the drop of a vaccine feels shocking. So for this summer at least, as we return to pre-pandemic life, comfort is king. Fortunately, teens have found the perfect celebrity to inspire them. And that’s how the Sandlercore fashion movement was born.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The look? Gigantic baggy basketball shorts and old baggy t-shirts. Toss it in a bucket hat for protection from the sun, if necessary – this is utilitarianism, folks. An oversized polo shirt also works if it’s a special occasion. Sandler has been doing this for years, probably even before Billie Eilish was born.

It’s worth noting that Sandler himself is no stranger to a real basketball court, but hey, humidity doesn’t distinguish between athletes and non-athletes. Your sticky, sweaty body parts deserve to breathe this summer, too, even if you’re just going to sit at brunch, away from the basketballs. Sandlercore stands for simplicity, comfort and size Hello in place regardless of the occasion. The guiding principle is to dress as if every occasion in your life is a midnight bodega run.

What about the 5 inch crotch movement, you might ask? What about Milo Vintimille? little shorts, which went viral just a few weeks ago?

To which I retort, on behalf of Adam Sandler: do your little shorts have big pockets? Where do your wallet, phone and keys go? This is, again, a utilitarian movement. Think about it before you ask stupid questions, please. The teens at TikTok have spoken, and you don’t argue with the teens at TikTok. This year is the sun is out, the thighs covered and cool.

Shop the look and don’t forget to take a size up:

