Fashion
Best Women’s Bike Shorts for 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter
Many of us are slowly coming back to life with real belts as the world begins to open up again. That’s why we’re so happy to see that women’s bike shorts are still on trend this summer. Who can resist a fashion moment that is both Princess Diana and the afternoon nap?
The problem comes from trying to sort through the thousands (millions?) Of brands currently selling the comfy and cool basic. When in doubt, we believe a low-key, inexpensive pair from a classic brand is always a safe choice. Then you can experiment with playful patterns, luxe fabrics and favorites from the cult brand of cool girls.
For such an on-trend item of clothing, we found the bike shorts – worn by stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Camila Cabello and Hailey Bieber – surprisingly versatile in terms of style. Simple cotton shorts in black are perfect for a versatile style, while gym-ready spandex elevates the sporty, athleisure look. We also love to play with the garish patterns and the top / bottom combo of bike shorts in a luxury material like cashmere. Variations in crotch length, ribbed or embossed patterns, and waist height also allow for more customizable looks.
While shorts obviously work with a shiny t-shirt, sweatshirt, sneakers, and other athletic wear, we encourage you to get creative with them as well. Why not try on a chunky knit sweater, oversized blazer, ankle boots or a men’s button-down shirt? You can also try mixing it up with the proportions by swapping an oversized top for a cropped top, sports bra or mini cardigan.
The goal is to have fun. Here are some shorts we love.
If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. Hanes Women’s Cycling Shorts
Why not start with the basics? Consider a simple pair of swimsuits from a classic brand like Hanes, which are comfortable, reliable and affordable.. So if you decide the look isn’t for you after all, at least you haven’t wasted half your paycheck on spandex you’ll never wear.
2. Girlfriend Collective High Rise Bike Shorts
Girlfriend Collective is a brand loved by cool girls around the world and is known for their high-quality basics made with durability in mind and designed for all sizes. A little sportier than the Hanes pair, these high waisted shorts are overlap resistant with a long crotch and made from a compressive material from recycled plastic bottles.
3. Free People Ribbed Bike Shorts
Seamless, high waisted, stretchy and super soft, these Free People shorts are a general favorite (which is probably why they keep selling). Although this is a no-frills garment, the ribbed texture and the wide variety of bright color options make them just different enough to be chic.
4. Shein leopard print shorts
We approve of bold fashion choices, but let’s be honest, a leopard print never really goes out of style. Pair a strong, retro print like this with an oversized blazer or men’s button down shirt to keep the look classy without going into the mum’s. Mathilde territory.
5. Adidas Originals striped shorts
These are Adidas so we assume they are designed for sports activities but we think these pink cotton shorts are almost too pretty for the Peloton. Most bike shorts are fairly tight around the thigh, but have a slightly looser fit that isn’t as tight and is paired with an extra-wide waistband for added comfort.
6.Universal standard bike shorts with bare side
If you are looking for something that absolutely On the other hand, it’s hard to beat the peloton-ready Next-to-Naked shorts from Universal Standard. They’re made from a moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric that is designed to feel like a second skin, making you feel as free as if you were wearing next to nothing when on the move.
