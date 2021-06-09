In the fashion relationship of Kanye West and Irina Shayk





Kanye West and his new flame are Shayk in the style world. On Wednesday, Page Six confirmed that the rapper-turned-designer, 44, and Russian model Irina Shayk, 35, were dating and while the news of their budding romance may surprise some, the couple have forged a bond in fashion. industry ten years ago. In 2010, a then promising Shayk made an appearance in West’s music video for “Power” and a shout in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow”. Shortly after, she was chosen for her fall 2012 show at Paris Fashion Week. At the time, the musician was drawing under his label Kanye West; he will not launch his first Yeezy collection until 2015. Shayk strutted the catwalk, wearing a devor velvet bodycon dress, gladiator-style strappy boots and an oversized black leather coat, as well as dramatic smoky eye makeup. Incidentally, Kim Kardashian, who at the time had just started dating the rapper but would become West’s wife and mother of his children, sat in the front row of the same show, decked out in her designs. Kim Kardashian supported her then-boyfriend Kanye West during his fall 2012 show in Paris. Wire picture “When I received a request to be on the show, I was very happy and immediately accepted,” Shayk said. says PopSugar at the time. “I consider Kanye West to be one of those rare people who brings new ideas to the world. He introduced art into music, and now he’s unleashing his passion for fashion and I think it’s absolutely amazing! That doesn’t happen to a lot of musicians. He has a good eye for fashion and he’s not afraid to try new things. In the years that followed, Shayk continued to support West’s fashion efforts, appearing in a number of her clothing and footwear designs as she soared to street stardom. Most recently, she paid tribute to the late DMX in April by donning a $ 200 Yeezy x Balenciaga tribute t-shirt that raised $ 1 million for the rapper’s family. Irina Shayk stepped out wearing Balenciaga x Yeezy’s $ 200 DMX tribute t-shirt, which raised $ 1 million for the late rapper’s family. Splash News Shayk and West are also close friends of designer Riccardo Tisci, who was Givenchy’s Creative Director for 12 years before taking the reins of Burberry in 2018. Shayk starred in campaigns and paraded for Tisci during his time at both fashion houses, while West commissioned him to design the cover art for his 2011 album with Jay-Z, “Watch the Throne”, as well as for “Cruel Summer” from 2012. “ Riccardo Tisci and his close friend Irina Shayk attended a UK Vogue x Tiffany & Co. party together in February 2020 (Shayk naturally wore a custom Burberry.) Dave Benett / Getty Images The musician then introduced Tisci to Kardashian, and Givenchy’s head went on to design numerous looks for the shapewear and beauty mogul, including the floral dress and the infamous (and even-tastic) gloves she wore. for her first Met Gala with West in 2013. Tisci is also said to have inspired West’s foray into fashion in the first place and, rightly so, was also seated in the front row during the fateful parade that Shayk walked in. Riccardo Tisci joined his friend Kanye West at the rapper’s fall 2012 show in Paris. Wire picture Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West in February, a month after Page Six announced she was done with their relationship after seven years. West and Shayk, who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 4, with ex Bradley Cooper, first fueled romance rumors on Wednesday, when they were spotted vacationing together in Provence, France.

