Eton just launched its first men’s swimwear collection – Robb Report

Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks? This week, Swedish menswear brand Eton launched the very first swimming collection in its 93 years of history. The first offers six distinct colors and patterns (including a light blue micro print, a fun orange print with citrus and cocktails, green, navy and red stripes, and a solid black pair), each priced at $ 175. The airy styles were inspired by the designs and colors of the brand's summer 2021 collection of leisure shirts, but instead of the terrycloth and soft cotton used on these tops, the swimsuits are made from a quick-drying polyamide. Beach lovers will appreciate each pair's elastic drawstring waist, mesh lining, side pockets and a back flap pocket to keep your keys or other essentials safe. Relaxed swim shorts in an orange drink print.



Eton, who recently released new versions of everything from t-shirts to rugs, decided to introduce swimwear to complement their existing summer assortment. The line took two years to develop, and you can see that consideration in the details. Good to know: Each style is designed for easy portability and comes with a waterproof bag that will help you take it out of your carry-on so you can hit the beach as soon as you reach your destination. The elegant light blue swim shorts with micro-prints.



"Men should feel better on vacation and a great pair of swim shorts are a must in every wardrobe, "Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director of Eton, said in a statement. "We wanted Eton's first swimwear collection to live up to the same level of functional design as our shirts and we are delighted to offer our customers swimsuits that match the quality they expect. of our shirts. Eton's new wavy swim shorts are currently sold exclusively on his website, etonshirts.com. However, the collection is expected to be sold in select department stores as the summer progresses. There is no reason to wait to buy a pair. Check out more styles from the Eton Swim collection below.







