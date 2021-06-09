Photo gallery: Esthète Luxury Resale Fashion Show (6/9/21)





Local models wore a combination of luxury and vintage pieces during the first Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on June 8, 2021. There were four categories of outfits – beach wear, sophisticated daywear , edgy and evening wear. The modeled outfits included pieces from Narciso Rodriguez, Givenchy, Zimmermann, Vika Gazinskaya, Gucci, Channel, Valentino and more. According to chief stylist Alejandra Humphrey, some of the pieces came from Russia, Italy, France and Belgium. The show’s models, stylists, hairstylist, owner and distributor of Esthète Luxury Resale pose for a group photo in their first looks before the show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian)

Minna Straus models a patterned skirt with a linen blouse during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Katie Roth wears a yellow and gold look during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Kia McGarr models a sophisticated daytime outfit during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Sara Spadazzi wears a sophisticated daytime outfit with a Gucci bag to the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Minna Straus models a sophisticated daytime outfit during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Rachel Howey models a sophisticated daytime outfit during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Senior Stylist Alejandra Humphrey describes her process for selecting looks for the models during the Esthète Luxury Resale Fashion Show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Kia McGarr wears edgy outfits during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Angel Hahn models a cutting-edge outfit during the Esthète Luxury Retail fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Stacy Dohogne Lane wears a Valentino yellow silk dress to the Esthète Luxury Resale Fashion Show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Senior stylist Alejandra Humphrey models an evening outfit during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Audiences applaud for the models on their final walk of the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Hairstylist Kelley Callow models her outfit at the end of the show when guests were invited to walk if they were wearing items from the store during the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 ( Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

Esthète Luxury Resale owner and stylist Jamie Davis greet a member of the public at the end of the Esthète Luxury Resale fashion show at Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Sarah Yenesel ~ Missourian South East)

