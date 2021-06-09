Brooke Shields’ daughter wore a 1998 red carpet dress to the prom.





Finding the perfect wedding dress is a timeless and rigorous rite of passage in high school. But if your mom is Brooke Shields, all you have to do is shop for her closet. Only. Shields’ 18-year-old daughter Rowan Henchi recycled one of her mother’s most iconic red carpet looks last weekend at a prom, making the actress nostalgic and proud. The Golden Globe Award wore this dress in 1998, but wasn’t ready to see her daughter wear it to prom, ”Shields, 56, said on Instagram to commemorate the moment. I wrote in the post. “Proud mom! See the sweet post here. Shields debuted with the Strapless Red Number when she received her second nomination on the NBC sitcom “Suddenly Susan.” (Rowan, who shares with husband Chris Henchy, was born five years later in 2003.) Rowan took her dress of choice, but added a black bag, leaving a matching envelope. , Not to mention the white bodice. The celebrities shared the excitement of seeing their mother’s expression: “OH MY GOD, this is so special !!!!! Debra Meshing commented. “I remember you in that dress that night!” And now your beautiful daughter can make new memories with it. Shields broke his femur in an accident in January 2021. After that, I spent a lot of time recovering. I was on one of the balance boards I go to every day. She said in February Today with Hoda and Jenna. I stupidly changed my focus, jumped in the air, hit perfectly and broke my femur. “” I never screamed like that, “she later told Good Morning America. Thank you. In particular, the” Pretty Baby “actress is on the verge of recovery, just in time for her. take a photo of her heartwarming prom with Rowan. Finding the perfect wedding dress is a timeless high school rite of passage. But your mom Brooke ShieldsAll you have to do is shop for her closet. Rowan Henchi, Shields’ 18-year-old daughter, recycled one of her mother’s most iconic red carpet looks last weekend on prom night, making the actress nostalgic and proud. “I was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and thought it was a special night to wear this dress in 1998, but I wasn’t ready to see my daughter wear this dress to the prom.” Shields, 56, wrote in an Instagram post to commemorate the moment. “Mum’s pride! “ See sweet messages here.. shield He debuted in a strapless red number when he received his second nomination on NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan. (Rowan, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy, was born five years later in 2003.) Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images However, Rowan took hers, left a matching wrap, and added a black bag, not to mention the white bodice. Other celebrities shared the excitement over their mother’s facial expressions: “Oh my god is so special !!!! ” Debra Messing I commented. “I remember you in that dress that night!” And now your beautiful daughter can make new memories with it. Getty ImagesFranck Trappeur Brooke Shields attended the 1998 Golden Globe Awards in a ball gown her daughter Rowan would wear 23 years later. Shields spent most of 2021 recovering later. Breaking his femur An unexpected accident in January. “I was on one of the balance boards I go to every day,” she said.Today it’s Hoda and Jenna“In February. I ridiculously changed my focus, jumped in the air, hit perfectly and broke my thigh bone. “I never screamed that way,” she later said.Hello america“That is to say not at the time of delivery.” Luckily, the “Pretty Baby” actress is on the verge of recovery, just in time to snap a heartwarming prom photo with Rowan. Brooke Shields’ daughter wore a 1998 red carpet dress to the prom. Source link Brooke Shields’ daughter wore a 1998 red carpet dress to the prom.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos