Background

The increased focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship is changing the legal and regulatory landscape affecting the fashion and textile industry, creating new challenges for textile and clothing manufacturers, distributors and retailers . This article provides ten tips for sustainability professionals to address compliance issues throughout their supply chains. At a minimum, knowing the materials used in your products and the details of your supply chain is essential to effectively identify applicable environmental rules, regulations and requirements, as well as to track changes as they arise. produce. Particularly for the fashion and textile industry, with its large environmental footprint, a clear understanding of the product components and the corresponding legal requirements forms the basis for ensuring compliance and minimizing the risks of environmental application.

1. Identify all the materials used in your product.

It is important for textile manufacturers to have a thorough understanding of the materials used in the manufacture and construction of their products. Chemical composition laws and regulations, responsible sourcing requirements, and recycled content mandates place restrictions on textile manufacturers, distributors and retailers who use or sell items containing certain minerals or compounds. For example, the European Union (EU) restricts several chemicals that can be included in textile items. The EU Law on Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the EU’s main chemical regulation, restricts the use of phosphates, phosphinoxides, biphenyls and several other compounds applied in the development of textile articles, with increased restrictions on chemicals that come into contact with the skin. EU REACH also restricts the use of the widely used perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its salts in articles with certain exemptions. In addition, the United States (US) and EU also have conflict mineral disclosure obligations for certain minerals that are used by the fashion industry in finishing details, embellishments and jewelry, such as gold, diamonds and mica. In addition to these restrictions, recycled content obligations and labeling requirements are becoming increasingly common in the United States and around the world.

2. Perform due diligence to minimize supply chain risks.

Responsible sourcing is a growing concern for US and international regulators. For example, alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have recently triggered enforcement action on products imported into the United States. human rights grounds, such as cotton and cotton products, prohibiting their release from US ports. Other countries have enacted or are seriously considering due diligence and modern slavery laws in an attempt to address human rights violations in supply chains. Therefore, it is important that companies with complex supply chains exercise due diligence to identify and eliminate risks related to human rights and modern slavery. Such due diligence also provides companies with the documentation to present to regulators in the event that regulators take enforcement action.

3. Monitor changes in environmental laws and regulations in all jurisdictions where your company operates.

Environmental laws and regulations can vary widely from country to country and even region to region. To reduce exposure to risk, it is essential to understand the environmental legal regimes of the countries and regions in which you operate. Additionally, with increasing global attention to climate change and sustainability, many countries and governing bodies are adopting or are in the process of adopting new national environmental laws and regulations, as well as international treaties and agreements. Per- and polyfluoroalkylated substances (PFAS), advanced recycling, microplastics and microfibers are all emerging areas where the industry is likely to see new relevant environmental laws and regulations in the near future. To reduce enforcement risk, it’s important to periodically review environmental laws and regulations impacting your operations in key jurisdictions to proactively adapt to any changes.

4. Know and follow the reporting requirements.

Reporting requirements have recently become a priority both in the United States and abroad. The Securities Exchange Commission has re-examined the need for climate-related disclosures and is focusing its enforcement efforts on consistency between filings. Many companies, including those in the tech and financial investment industries, have expressed support for these demands and are already doing so on a voluntary basis. Internationally, countries such as the UK and the EU have implemented or are seeking to implement disclosure requirements inspired by voluntary reporting requirements, such as the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). With the number of different reporting obligations, potential efforts to unify voluntary standards, and increasing mandatory disclosure requirements, it is important to understand the reporting requirements in your main areas of business, as well as ensure the accuracy and consistency of disclosures.

5. Meet applicable extended producer responsibility requirements.

Recently, a handful of states have introduced extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation for plastic packaging that has implications for the fashion and textile industry. California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, and Washington have all proposed some type of EPR legislation related to packaging. As an example, the Oregon legislature introduced a bill to restructure the Oregon recycling system, among other things, increasing producer responsibility for products and requiring producers to pay a fee for any covered product it sells in Oregon. As different states are considering EPR legislation, it is important to understand the extent of the legislation and requirements within each jurisdiction in which your business operates. Likewise, companies with international operations could be affected by laws on the disposal of textiles, such as the French anti-waste law, which prohibits companies from destroying unsold inventory, such as clothing, shoes and clothing. ‘others products.

6. Review green marketing campaigns to ensure compliance with green marketing rules.

Companies seeking to make environmental claims regarding their products should ensure that these claims are accurate and can be supported by data. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed suit against textile manufacturers and retailers for making false or misleading claims about the environmental impact of their products, inconsistent with the FTC’s Green Guides, which highlighted the FTC’s interpretation of green marketing requirements. For example, claims regarding the biodegradability of textiles, recycled content, and organic nature are subject to scrutiny by the FTC and the US Department of Agriculture, with severe penalties for false or misleading claims. These requirements can be extremely specific. For example, to legally make an unqualified biodegradable claim in the United States, traders must be able to prove that the entire product or packaging will completely decompose and return to nature within a reasonably short period of time after l usual elimination. The FTC has defined a reasonably short period of time as one year. For composting claims, traders must have competent and reliable scientific evidence that any material in the product or packaging will decompose or become part of the safe usable compost and at about the same time as the materials with which it is composted. As a result, green guides must be reviewed prior to the external issuance of any specific environmental claim on a given product.

7. Embed sustainability across the enterprise.

Sustainability affects all aspects of a business at all levels, so sustainability principles need to be integrated across the business in order to have any real effect. The potential for success is enhanced when sustainability is promoted and supported across the company rather than limited to a single project or division. Building the right team can make a significant contribution to implementing sustainability across the organization. The right team will vary depending on the culture and structure of your business, but it’s important to have the right people in the right positions to make and implement decisions. All levels within your company must be represented to ensure company-wide integration.

8. Get membership from the top.

To help embed sustainability company-wide effectively and efficiently, ensure that even the highest levels of your business are on board and visible to others internally and externally. For most companies, the effective integration of sustainability requires a culture change and dedicated efforts. Given the significant changes that might be needed to increase overall sustainability, a clear leadership commitment to sustainability is often a wise first step, especially alongside a policy, statement, or program.

9. Consider investing in sustainability.

There are many ways to build sustainability into your business operations. Invest in initiatives that make sense for your business. There are a number of legitimate sustainability initiatives that capitalize on existing business practices to achieve sustainable goals. The key is to treat sustainability like any other business priority: develop realistic metrics to assess and measure your company’s success in meeting sustainability goals, while taking into account the overall return on investment of the business.

10. Expect increased application.

The increased focus on environmental compliance in the United States, alongside the large environmental footprint of the fashion and textile industry, suggests that it may face stricter regulatory controls and enforcement in 2021 and 2022. and developing policies to proactively manage and mitigate any application risk in country-based operations.