Rally in Wethersfield to help veterans “dress for success”

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut Displays and displays of shirts, ties and suits have been installed in Wethersfield at wealth management and investment firm Johnson Brunetti. Civic-minded office workers donated all kinds of clothing as part of a partnership with Bethel-based Save A Suit, a ten-year-old organization that distributes clothing to military veterans across the country. to help them obtain employment opportunities when they return to civilian life. Alex Carrera, Executive Director of Save A Suit, said these donations will go directly to veterans looking for career opportunities, we want them to be equipped and look their best. Johnson Brunetti CEO Joel Johnson, who is also the father of a naval officer, stood next to racks of suits about to be given to veterans in Connecticut and the country. Johnson said: We believe this is an obligation, an act of service to support those of our citizens in the military or who have served in the military. Johnson Brunetti employees and customers supplied over three hundred costumes for the event with Save A Suit. Not only will they (the veterans) look great, but they will be confident, Johnson said. Carrera said it just makes a difference in the lives of veterans. To learn more about Save A Suit, click here. HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS Download the FOX61 News app iTunes: Click on here Download Google play: Click on here Download Stream live on YEAR: Add the string of the YEAR store or by searching for FOX61.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos