Miami Beach PD makes arrest in filming of visitor punched in the face – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a visitor, who was punched in the face. Rayner Javier Rosario-Guerrero was found in the North Beach area and taken into custody. READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez takes time for a photo with the police during the shooting of the last clip in Miami Beach The shooting took place on Wednesday morning, just before 1 a.m. near 63rd Street and the beach. He was walking along the beach, made eye contact with the victim in this case and without any provocation the subject fired a shot and punched the victim in the face, Miami Beach PD spokesperson Ernesto explained. Rodriguez. Rodriguez said four witnesses said the gunman fled the scene. Police described Rosario-Guerrero as dangerous with possible possession of a semi-automatic pistol. It was around 2 p.m. when he was detained. Police arrested him on Wednesday evening for attempted murder. READ MORE: South Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls for water safety to prevent children from drowning Much investigative work has gone into identifying this man. The exact way we identified this man, I’m not free to share, Rodriguez said. But I’ll say between 12:44 this morning and 10:30 am I’m talking to you now, our detectives worked just hour by hour, minute by minute to get to where we are now. Block 6300 in Miami Beach was cordoned off with markers spread across the sand early Wednesday morning. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the beach with a gunshot wound to the face. He was immediately transported to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. The victim in this case, although we are unable to release her information, I can say that they were all visiting Miami Beach. The victim in this case is 20, Rodriguez said. And miraculously, after suffering a gunshot wound to the face, was released from the hospital. NO MORE NEWS: South Florida artists begin to recover after having to take time off during pandemic If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

