Conversations sur le jazz A look at jazz fashion on June 10





Conversations About Jazz Watch Jazz Fashion On June 10 This monthConversations about jazz and other distractions with Carl Anthonyleans overJazz fashion. Thursday, June 10eat 7:30 p.m. (EST)Carl’s special guests will be a fashion designer, educator andadministratorAsanyah Davidsonand fashion merchandising specialist, speaker and authorAlphonso D. McClendon.This virtual streaming event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $ 5 for non-members. Register today onhammondshouse.org. Born in Clarendon, Jamaica,Asanyah Davidsonhas spent many years in Miami, Florida and overseas. Alumni of Design and Architecture Senior High, she calls Miami her base. After attending some of the best fashion schools at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York where she did her undergraduate education, her year abroad at Polimoda in Florence, Italy, and at Central Saint Martins at the London University of the Arts where she completed her Masters. After her love of teaching and her knowledge of fashion took her to West Africa where she taught and helped develop programs at fashion schools in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana , she returned to South Florida where she is currently the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College. She hopes to impart her love of design to her students and create a program unique to the United States. Alphonso D. McClendonis an assistant professor of fashion design at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He teaches courses in sourcing strategies for the garment and textile industry, fashion business practice and entrepreneurship, commodity operations and management, retail analysis and design. digital. He came to Drexel after fifteen years of corporate experience as a design director, product development manager and accountant having worked with companies such as VF Corp., Nautica, Phillips-Van Heusen, Izod, Dow Corning and 3M. McClendon has traveled extensively to Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea for retail analysis, design research, product development, and manufacturing. McClendon is the author ofFashion and Jazz: Dress, Identity and Subcultural Improvisation(Bloomsbury 2015). The book explores the social and political attachments of jazz and dress as well as key themes of race, class and gender. McClendon published the article Black Male Identity and the Embodiment of Early Jazz Improvisation in Interactions: Studies in Communication & Culture (Intellect 2015) and Fashionable Addiction, a book chapter on the influence of the heroine chic aesthetic, in Fashion in Popular Culture: Literature, Media and Contemporary Studies (Intellect 2013). He has been a guest lecturer at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Barnes Foundation, Parsons The New School, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayors Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia. Hammonds House MuseumS mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important heritage of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds,a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate patron of the arts. A 501 (c) 3 organization that opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum has a permanent collection of over 450 works, including works by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to showcasing works of art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs and other cultural events all throughout the year. Located in a beautiful Victorian house in Atlanta’s historic West End, the Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique place. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to follow CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information on upcoming virtual events and to see how you can support their mission and programming, visit their website:hammondshouse.org.

