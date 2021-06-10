An Alt Fashion Guide, The Latest Trend From Our CR FYPs Fashion Book

TikTok, which was once a hub for fun videos and dancing, has now evolved into an app where billions of users display their talents, passion, style, personality, and more. The app has become extremely popular among Gen Z and many are using it to express themselves through art and fashion and use it as an expressive form where they can truly be themselves.

Fashion is something that has taken over the app considerably, with users posting their favorite outfits and accessories, where to shop, trends, what clothes they’ve made, tips for working in fashion, and more. TikTok has really changed the fashion industry with its influence on trends.

A huge trend among the fashion side of TikTok is alternative fashion. Characterized by edgy styles and dark colors, “It’s filled with punks, people who love music, fashion and all that artistic stuff, alternative people, gays and goths,” one user wrote. from Urban Dictionary.

Many Gen Z users have taken over the app with alternative fashion, taking inspiration from Gothic fashion from the early 2000s. Users have been inspired by punk artists like Avril Lavigne and Taylor Momsen and characters from television like Ellie from Degraded: TNG, Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl, and Effy Stonem from Skins United Kingdom and movie characters like Evie and Tracy from Thirteen. Many Gen Z users on the app are even turning to current popular artists like Rico Naughty, Billie Eilish, and Willow smith for alternative fashion inspiration.

Pairing dark clothing with accessories like chain belts, ripped and mesh tights, tartan skirts, necklaces and dark eye makeup, the alternative fashion scene, better known as the alt TikTok, is becoming more and more famous, with daily viral videos. The hashtags on TikTok geared towards the alternative style have managed to be one of the many viral hashtags on the app, with tags like #altfashion garnering over 500 million views and tags like #alternative and #alttiktok winning between four. and nine billion views.

So how can you dress like one of the cool alternative fashion users on TikTok? Here are some of our favorite alternative fashion videos and our users that you can get inspiration from, as well as how you can style each of these cool pieces and accessories.

Pleated and tartan skirts

TikTok user, @chrollosprettygirl444 pair fishnet gloves with a black shirt and plaid skirt.

Model and influencer, @richchocolit, is wearing a tartan skirt with a black sweater and chains.

Once again, skirts and tights are taking over. In this look from the TikTok user, @aeroplvnes, a black pleated skirt and top is assembled and accessorized with a chain belt, white boots and choker.

User @ iloveklaus123, combines red and black with a pleated red skirt, red sleeves, a black and red skull shirt and chains.

Mesh and ripped tights

User @ angel.ogb jumps on the current corset trend, pairing it with a black skirt, fishnet tights, a black jacket and black knee-length boots.

TikTok User, @wehatelissa pair mesh tights with a puffy dress and Trinity boots.

@ ashe.bliss pair mesh tights with an all-black ensemble and dark makeup.

Last but not least, we have the user TikTok, @ 1tsbr1tneyb11tch, whose outfit consists of a lot of mesh. Mesh tights and a top are paired with a black corset dress and black boots.

Skulls

Trinity skulls, necklaces and boots seem to be a very popular alternative fashion look with users. @wehatelissa pairing skull tights with a black skirt and top.

Popular TikTok user @gofvamp, paired skull tights with a black skirt and a cropped white top.

Long necklaces, chain belts and accessories

TikTok User, @ehviper, pair black boots with a black mini skirt and top. They accessorized with a black chain belt, choker, silver earrings, and black gloves.

Pairing a black t-shirt dress with ripped tights, long trinity boots, chain necklaces and skull gloves is a TikTok user, @gofvamp.

In a viral video with over 600,000 views, @mymizery wears a black choker with a white top and a black and white plaid skirt.

All Black + Fashionable Looks

User @ ashe.bliss combines her alternate style with the popular thong / thong trend visible from the early 2000s. This look features black jeans with a chain belt and black fishnet top and cropped top with boots.

In another look, @gofvamp decides to go with an all black and white look. She pairs a long black cardigan with a black outfit and accessorized with spider web socks, a choker, a black mask and boots.

In this viral video, user @funkyfitz decides to present several outfits with trendy looks, including pleated skirts, tights and chains.