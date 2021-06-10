Shopping choices for the 2021 Net-a-Porter summer sale





The “Middleton Effect” and the “Markle Effect” are no joke when it comes to shopping. Whether it’s putting small designers on the map or sporting a simple pair of heels on a royal outing, the influence Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have on the brands we buy always leads to the status of sold out. Right now, Net-A-Porter’s season sale is in full swing, offering up to 50% off designer luxury. The royal family’s favorite brands are included in the mix. From Meghan Markle’s favorite summer sneakers by Castañer to iconic British designers like Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney, the selection of chic finds are worth checking out. Whether you’re getting ready for wedding season or looking to add bullion pieces to your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to take advantage. Coming up, you’ll find the top 10 Royal Approved Brands we’ve rounded up from the endless product pages, then check out the full sale on Net-A-Porter.

1 Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles Castañer

Net to wear $ 87.50 Original price: $ 175



A Meghan Markle favorite and your new must-have summer shoe, the Duchess has been spotted wearing this durable shoe brand on multiple occasions. Who could forget all of her amazing looks from the royal tour of South Africa?

2 Ruffled wool-blend peplum dress Alexander McQueen

From Kate Middleton's royal lace-sleeved wedding dress to the pale pink gown she wore at Pippa's wedding, it's no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge considers herself an Alexander McQueen fan.

Classic blue jeans are a wardrobe essential, and Frame's iconic denim is a staple in Meghan and Kate's wardrobe.

Net to wear $ 1,112.50 Original price: $ 2,220



When Kate steps out in a floral number, you can almost always bet it’s from British designer Erdem Moralioglu. And luckily for us, the Net-A-Porter sale is full of hidden gems perfect for summer weddings.

5 June suede sandals Aquazzura

Net to wear $ 416.50 Original price: $ 595 Meghan opted for bespoke Aquazzura heels on her wedding day and the brand’s iconic Deneuve pumps quickly became her signature. As summer approaches, you can’t go wrong with a pair of these classic T-bar sandals.

6 Palms smocked pinstripe cotton blouse Wales Bonner

Inspired by her Anglo-Caribbean heritage, Grace Wales Bonner's designs are as refreshing and cool as they get. Meghan wore the young designer for her highly anticipated photo call with Baby Archie.

Net to wear $ 136.80 Original price: $ 228



Meghan had a slew of ultra-chic laid back moments with Reformation. From the royal tour of Australia to summer trips to Italy, Reformation is a go-to brand when it comes to casual basics. 8 Cutout gathered gathered silk midi dress Original price: $ 1,850 Meghan has sported chic designs from her close and designer friend for multiple outings. We'll never get over that electric blue dress she wore in 2020 to the Endeavor Fund Awards.

Net to wear $ 397.50 Original price: $ 795 Famous for vegan leather, the Royal Family are no strangers to Stella McCartney’s enduring designs. The British designer is responsible for the design of Meghan’s second royal wedding reception dress. ten Sequin tulle and draped cady mini dress Elie Saab

Net to wear $ 3,457.50 Originally: $ 6,915



As the wedding season is back, now is your chance to acquire an Elie Saab design for half the price. We still dream of Kate's blue chiffon number from Royal Ascot 2019.

