Fashion
Here’s how to wear boat shoes the right way
When it comes to menswear, Boat shoe are one of the most elusive trends. They are comfortable, casual and fashionable – if worn correctly, of course – but many men (and even women) don’t know how to wear boat shoes the “right way”. Are you supposed to wear socks with boat shoes, or is that a total faux pas, like when men wear socks with sandals? Should they be tight or loose? And can you only wear boat shoes on a boat?
The way you style your boat shoes can make or break your look, whether you wear them on a yacht, in the office or on a date. Avoid committing an unforgivable style crime by learning how to wear boat shoes properly with our top four tips.
What is the correct way to wear boat shoes?
When it comes to styling these nautical-inspired shoes, there are a few dos and don’ts. First of all, boat shoes look great on men when paired with jeans, chinos or shorts. For women, these shoes work well with cropped or cuffed jeans, but can also be worn with skirts, casual dresses, shorts, and khakis. Keep in mind that boat shoes are pretty casual, so the outfit itself should be casual as well.
Another frequently asked question about wearing boat shoes is: when can you wear them? Short answer: Certainly not during the winter. Boat shoes are a style reserved for spring and summer. Unless you live in a coastal town all year round, you should probably keep your boating shoes on from April to September.
Now how about or? Where is it totally okay to rock boat shoes and where is it … you know, do not so appropriate? The general rule of thumb is: casual shoes, casual events. If you work in a business or casual environment on Fridays, wear them to work. On the way to the docks or on a yacht? Carry the devil out of them! Do you have a casual date? Fair game! Other places to wear boat shoes include the beach, when traveling, at a casual bar, etc. But if you’re attending a wedding or other black tie event, steer clear of them in favor of a more sophisticated shoe like a moccasin.
Best boat shoes
- Sperry Men’s Original Genuine Leather Two-Eyelet Boat Shoes, $ 95
- Original Sperry Nubuck Leather Men’s Original Authentic Two-Eyelet Boat Shoes, $ 95
- Angelfish Sperry Women’s Boat Shoe, $ 34.97
- Allbirds Men’s Tree Skippers, $ 95
- Allbirds Women’s Tree Skippers, $ 95
Are you supposed to wear socks with boat shoes?
Hard no. Do do not wear visible socks with your boat shoes! We’ll forgive you if you go for no-show socks though, because it’s just more comfortable (and less smelly) that way.
Why do boat shoes have laces on the sides?
Boat shoes actually have a long history. First invented in 1935 by New Haven, Connecticut, sailor Paul A. Sperry (does the name sound familiar?), Boat shoes became a thing when Sperry cut slats – a groove or a channel improving grip – in the tread of his shoes. The idea behind this was to provide better traction when navigating the wet decks of the boat.
In addition to the slats, the boat shoes have also developed laces on the sides to provide a tighter fit. Due to their original design and function, boat shoes are not meant to slip easily, which is why the side laces have been created in order to secure them well. After all, no boater wants to lose their shoes while walking on a wet bridge.
Should boat shoes be tight or loose?
The original concept of boat shoes is that they should fit snugly to the foot. When you are working and cruising around a boat, you wouldn’t want to skid or fall. Of course, if you don’t use your boat shoes in the traditional sense, it doesn’t matter if you wear them on the looser side. Still, you probably don’t want your heel to stick out at the back, so use the side lacing system to make sure they’re tight enough.
