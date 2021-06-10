Help needed for family after Franklin Township house fire





Help is being requested for a family who was displaced by a house fire in Brady Lake, Franklin Township on Sunday afternoon. After:A guest room in Palmyre destroyed by an early morning fire A GoFundMe page on https://www.gofundme.com/f/2em14zcyq0? was set up for a couple and their three children, aged 12, 4 and 18 months. As of Wednesday afternoon, $ 890 of a goal of $ 5,000 had been raised. Non-monetary donations can be dropped off at Lake Brady United Methodist Church at 1995 Brady Lake Road weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4, men and women clothing and shoes, including size 10 and 11, women 9 and boys 9 and 4. Lt. Patrick Edwards of Kent Fire said on Wednesday the fire department was told residents of the homes had family to stay with, but someone then contacted the American Red Cross for assistance. help. Edwards said the fire at 6535 Park Avenue was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and is still under investigation. It appears to be an electrical issue, but it started in the kitchen and spread into the dining room and living room a bit, but not significantly, he said. An adult resident was taken to UH Portage Medical Center for smoke inhalation, but was in good shape, Edwards said. No other injuries were reported. After:Ravenna house rescue rescue seen on police body camera footage Edwards said his estimate is that the damages ranged from $ 30,000 to $ 40,000. The house is repairable, but currently not habitable, he said. The kitchen was destroyed and then there was a lot of smoke and water damage, Edwards said. Firefighters were on site for about two hours, Edwards said. The Mantua-Shalersville, Ravenna City, Ravenna Township, Stow and Streetsboro Fire Departments helped each other out, with the Tallmadge Fire Department dispatching an ambulance that took the resident to hospital. Journalist Jeff Saunders can be contacted at [email protected]

