    Image 1 of 18

    Co-host Kelsea Ballerini looked pretty in pink in a bodysuit at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 2 of 18

    Carly Pearce brought her matching pooch, June to CMT Music 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 3 of 18

    Blanco Brown arrived in style at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 4 of 18

    Mickey Guyton posed in a light yellow ball gown at the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 5 of 18

    Gladys Knight walked the 2021 CMT Music Awards red carpet in a majestic white gown. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 6 of 18

    Lainey Wilson shone in a gold outfit at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 7 of 18

    Katelyn Brown and her co-host Kane Brown attend the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 8 of 18

    HER appears in an all-black ensemble at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 9 of 18

    Breland at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 10 of 18

    Actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger rocked a hot pink and black dress. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 11 of 18

    Taylin Gallacher and Taylor Lewan matched in white and while Lewan added a splash of color with his blue pants. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 12 of 18

    Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt faced off in black and gray on the red carpet at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 13 of 18

    Luke Bryan attends the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by John Shearer / 2021 CMT Awards / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 14 of 18

    Brett Young appeared casually in a dark green jacket over a black shirt-denim jumpsuit. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 15 of 18

    Dylan Scott attends the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 16 of 18

    Tenille Arts appeared in a shimmering blue and black dress. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 17 of 18

    Ingrid Andress wore a dark green sequined pantsuit. (Photo by John Shearer / 2021 CMT Awards / Getty Images for CMT)

    Image 18 of 18

    Lindsay Ell didn’t let her lower leg get in the way of her style and even matched her walking boot with her silver dress. (Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT)