Fashion successes and failures of the 2021 CMT Music Awards | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

7:54 p.m. PDT, June 9, 2021

It’s time for the 2021 CMT Music Awards! The big night meant that the biggest stars in country music were dressed in new clothes, but who scored a fashion hit and who ended up on the miss list? Wonderwall.com brings together the best and worst style moments of the night, starting with Kelsea Ballerini! The singer opted for hot pink leather on the CMT Music Awards red carpet, wearing this high waisted top and pants jumpsuit in the shimmering shade of LaQuan Smith. She also adds matching strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and subtle little braids in her long beach waves.Read on to see more of the successes and failures of the night RELATED: The Biggest Country Music Scandals

A three-piece suit? Kane Brown started off strong, sporting the typically very dressy outfit in gray. Sadly, he added a surprisingly relaxed unbuttoned dress shirt, which makes it a bit of a conundrum. RELATED: The Biggest Stars In Country Music

Our favorite look of the night? It belonged to Carly Pearce, who opted for this lovely Ines Di Santo set. From crop top to jacket to high waisted shorts, this jumpsuit in a delicate pastel floral print has made the singer a true fashion hit. She finished with pointed toe pumps from Casadei. RELATED: What Country Stars Were Like Early in Their Careers

Choose a path, Lauren Alaina! The country singer arrived in this split look which was partly an elegant black and silver jumpsuit and partly an elegant beige ball gown and combined this look marked a serious lack of fashion.

Lady A’s Hillary Scott brought the rainbow to the red carpet. The singer’s sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline featured multi-colored stripes in different arrangements along the bodice and skirt. Our only complaint? She finished it off with boring black heels instead of embracing the colorful undertones.

It’s too casual, Thomas Rhett! Despite being one of our favorite country singers, Thomas missed the mark with this super dressy appearance, olive button up, khaki pants, and brown boots.

Mermaid couture! Ingrid Andress arrived in this gorgeous iridescent and glittery Georges Chakra Couture jerseyless pantsuit on the CMT Music Awards red carpet. We loved the teal hue and the way the singer opted for a dainty silver chain instead of a shirt underneath.

Mickey Guyton was a vision in neon yellow at the CMT Music Awards! The singer arrived in this killer short-sleeved number with a floor-length skirt and an asymmetrical hem with a thigh-high slit, which showcased her perfectly matched point-toe pumps.

Sorry Lainey Wilson, but this look was a big dud in our book. The sequined, tied cropped top worn with these shiny gold high waisted stockings was a brave fashion move, but sadly, the daring clashing pieces didn’t pair well together.

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town Dressed to Impress! The star rocked this cheerful and daring mini dress, which featured a gorgeous pink and teal floral print on a hot pink background, and then completed her look with these killer velvet over the knee boots.

Not to be outdone by her bandmate Little Big Town, Kimberly Schlapman also scored a fashion success in bold tones. We loved the lime green, pale pink and lilac color combination on this color block short sleeve dress.

Pick one! Cassie DiLaura’s mini dress featured feathered fringe at the neckline and hem and a chunky belt. The combined additions overshadowed the otherwise cute dress, making us wish she left without that belt. She completed the look with black strappy sandals.

Another LBD that we couldn’t keep up with? ELLE’s number which featured a sheer high neck, long sleeve top with a simple black bra underneath airy with a pleated skirt was underwhelming compared to her time on the red carpet this year. While we didn’t like the look, we enjoyed these point-toe, embellished boots.

It was a heavenly vibe for Hailey Whitters, who wore this black blazer dress adorned with gold stars and moon patterns. She rocked the dress without an undershirt, instead opting for a black lace bralette underneath, and added knee-length boots to complete her sleek look.

Alecia Davis kept it very simple, opting for a classic black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and wide leg pants. While looking super comfy, this outfit seemed a bit too casual for one of country music’s biggest nights out.

Blanco Brown displayed a peace sign while sporting our favorite coat of the night, this brown checkered number over an otherwise all-black ensemble. Our only question on this look where was he going with that big brown tote bag?

Lindsay Ell made the most of an injured foot swinging Nike and a silver embellished boot on the red carpet! The singer’s shoes complemented her silver mini dress perfectly, which featured a long sleeve and a cutout at the waist.

Iliza Shlesinger’s dress started out as a strapless-style black number, but gave way to a bright hot pink skirt, resulting in a confusing choice. While we liked the color combination, we couldn’t hide behind the awesome corset shaped top.

If you want to keep it casual, at least make it a stylish monochrome black moment! Chris Young followed this advice by wearing a black suede jacket, t-shirt, jeans and boots on the CMT Music Awards carpet.

Yet another country crooner who messed up? Brett Young, whose boring CMT Music Awards ensemble featured a dark green jacket over an otherwise all-black look finished in boots.

Tenille Arts understood the mission! The country singer arrived in this elegant strapless dress, which featured a cute purple and black geometric bead pattern throughout.