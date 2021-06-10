Man is wearing a wedding dress | Man models his ex’s wedding dress to try to sell it





Men’s wedding dress | Image: tacobellchipotle Highlights A man was “tired” of having his ex-girlfriend’s wedding dress at home and decided to sell it A woman who wanted to buy the dress asked what it looked like on a person The man decided to model it himself and sent him full photos – front and back A man decided to model his ex’s wedding dress in order to sell it online. Morgan Macleod said he was “tired” of having his ex’s wedding dress at home and wanted to get away with it. He put it up for sale online. A woman contacted him to ask for information about the dress. She wanted to know what it looked like on a person. Morgan shared screenshots of the conversation with the woman who asked, “Do you have any pics of this on a person? Or do you have the designer and style so I can research it? Love it?” and it’s in my budget but I’m having a hard time visualizing what that looks like. “ The former US Army member replied, “If you want me to put it on I can, but I’m a guy with muscles and a ton of tattoos so I don’t know what it will look like.” Although the woman agreed, she added, I’m in no rush if you’d prefer someone else to try it. “ Morgan replied that he would check if he could get in there. Fortunately, he could. He couldn’t zip the zipper but was careful to send her full photos of the dress – both front and back. However, Morgan’s efforts did not help. “She didn’t buy it,” he said. Although he managed to impress netizens who adored his boldness and complimented his appearance. One user said: “She didn’t buy it because she knew she could never look as good as you in it.” Another wrote, “So you keep it now, don’t you? It looks good on you.” A bridal boutique commented, “Haha, that’s awesome. If you decide to pursue a modeling career, let us know.” When asked if the dress had finally been sold, Morgan replied, “NO, I HAVE IT AGAIN.”







