Tennis Open de France – “Where did they go?” – Novak Djokovic keeps fans waiting while fans boo latecomers





There was a comedic moment in the first set of the French Open quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini involving returning fans – latecomers. The last evening of the Grand Slam on clay brought together for the first time spectators with 5,000 lucky fans who were able to attend the Roland-Garros quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini at Roland Garros. An amusing moment saw the match come to a halt amid a chorus of boos from other fans when a group of spectators arrived very late with their purchases in tow to delay proceedings. Roland Garros “Look what we did to him!” »- Furious Djokovic kicks the chessboard 6 HOURS AGO World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion and 18-time Grand Slam title winner, struggled to find the fun side as he prepared to serve while trying to leave his mark on the opening set. Rather comically, the excitement over returning fans peaked when a group arrived very late with their purchases to delay proceedings. “Where were they?” Chris Bradnam of Eurosport wondered, commenting at the time. “How can they be late? This is the first time that crowds are allowed in for the game late! They went shopping!” The other spectators inside Philippe Chatrier court shared their feelings with boos as fans finally settled in and Djokovic was finally able to serve. Djokovic’s victory will take him to the semi-finals for the 11th time at Roland Garros and two wins from becoming the third man in history to win all four Grand Slams twice. Earlier, Rafael Nadal, third seed and 13 times Roland Garros champion, won nine straight games to defeat Diego Schwartzman quite brilliantly on the Philippe Chatrier court. Nadal’s ‘incredible’ shot leaves Schwartzman scratching his head A Nadal v Djokovic clash in the last four games would be one that fans would love and it would be a repeat of last year’s final in the postponed fall edition. In the quarter-finals, Djokovic will then face ninth seed Matteo Berrettini, after the Italian was forfeited due to Roger Federer’s withdrawal from the tournament. The three most successful players in men’s football history have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them. – – – Watch all the action from Roland-Garros 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with the 13-time champion Nadal aiming for a remarkable 14th title and the wide-open women’s draw at Roland Garros in Paris. Roland Garros “Look what we did to him! “- Furious Djokovic kicks the board after letting a match point slip 6 HOURS AGO Roland Garros Djokovic sets Nadal in semifinal after curfew chaos over Berrettini clash 6 HOURS AGO

