Announcement of the winners: 2021 Fashion For All Student Design Competition





RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / LIVINGSTON, NJ June 9, 2021 The AATCC and the Runway of Dreams Foundation are delighted to announce the winners of the Fashion Design Competition for All Students of AATCC 2021 and the Runway of Dreams Foundation ! The 2021 theme challenged students to create or transform an accessory (bags, belts, jewelry, shoes, etc.) that reinvents fashion and function for people with disabilities. All accessories MUST be textile-based! 1st place Super Starry Night Socks from Emma Steadman from Duke University. She will receive a scholarship of US $ 5,000. The award will be presented at the Runway of Dreams Fashion Revolution show and gala during NYFW 2021 (with a travel and accommodation allowance of up to US $ 1,000). Steadman is a mechanical engineering student. She says: This competition with having to choose an accessory has taught me that even the smallest adaptation can be revolutionary in helping people with disabilities feel comfortable and confident. It will be important to remember in my career that the brightest ideas aren’t necessarily always the most extravagant, but rather those that keep the consumer’s needs at the center of attention. Honorable Mentions The nominations below have received an honorable mention. They will receive media recognition from the AATCC and a certificate of achievement from the Runway of Dreams Foundation. Emma Ryan’s Libby belt from Kendall College of Art and Design, enrolled in Fashion Studies. From this competition, she says she learned that fashion should be available to everyone, but unfortunately a lot of people have to sacrifice fashion for function. By communicating with the consumer, clothing and accessories can be designed to be both. Tastefully Inclusive by Payton Rigler, University of Arkansas, Apparel Merchandising and Product Development. Rigler says: This competition has been a huge learning experience for me. This was my first time building a prop, as well as an opportunity to create something that was not intended for personal use. It was instructive to learn more about people with disabilities and to hear how different their daily lives are and the challenges they often face. Overall, this competition has been extremely beneficial and will most certainly impact my future designs in a less self-sufficient and more conscious way of meeting the specific needs of others. Fashion For All, The Access Pack by Kedena Thompson, North Carolina State University, Textile Technology Thompson says: This competition reinforced my belief that intentional design is imperative and important! As a professional in the clothing and accessories industry, I know from experience that brands don’t design for people with disabilities. In future positions, I plan to ensure that inclusiveness and attention to detail regarding ableism occurs during the concept / design phase and is part of the final selection of products for the market. Posted on June 9, 2021 Source: AATCC and the Runway of Dreams Foundation

