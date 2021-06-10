In the Wings: Dress up your theatrical production at the Warners Store





If you are looking for something special for a theatrical production now that events are picking up, the Warner Theater Costume Shop may have what you need. The costume store, located across from the Warner Theater in Torrington, officially reopened in April. The huge boutique houses thousands of clothes, both vintage and contemporary, and every piece is available for hire. Costume store manager Renee Purdy is available by appointment to help production teams with upcoming shows and promises to help make their next project a success. Bring your imagination and we’ll help you achieve the magic, said Purdy, who has a long career in costume design. She’s excited to be able to open the doors to the costume shop and offer to help as the local venues slowly reopen their stages. My first visit to the store was when I accompanied a young artist on a costume fitting for an upcoming Warner show. I later learned that the costume shop sometimes accepts donations of lightly used clothing and hand-sewn items. My parents, theatergoers Austin and Marie Sasso from Stratford, entered an annual AARP Halloween costume contest. My mother sewed outfits and my father happily participated in them. Over the years, the couple have dressed as Mary Poppins and Bert, Renaissance royalty, A Couple of Swells from the movie Easter Parade, pirates, a Civil War couple, and turn-of-the-century motorists. While trying to make room in a closet, my mom decided she wanted to donate all of her award winning costume sets. Shortly after delivering them, with a photo I had taken of my parents wearing the attached costumes for reference, my father’s Civil War Generals jacket made an appearance in a show at the Warner. Packing up my childhood home after my mother died before the pandemic, I discovered many outfits that she had sewn up that I knew Purdy would appreciate. I’m sure my mom would have liked me to donate them to the costume store for others to enjoy. I also collected brand new wigs, vintage hats and a felt campfire that my dad made, probably for a Cub skit he did as a longtime Boy Scout leader. When I recently dropped off these donations, Purdy let me explore the entire store. Former Warner Theater general manager Lynn Gelormino volunteered to help organize the collection, and two costume designers made their way through the rows of clothing, selecting pieces for an upcoming production. I could see my mother’s motorist coat hanging from one of the brackets. At 8,000 square feet, it is the state’s largest costume store. Most of the clothes are stored on tall hanging shelves, but long dresses hang from a long rotating shelf that was donated by a dry cleaner when the Naugatuck store closed. The Warner Theater costume shop is located at 69 Main Street in Torrington. Costume donations are accepted by appointment only, as are times to browse the collection. Make an appointment by contacting Purdy at 860-489-7180 ​​ext. 6, or [email protected] Nancy Sasso Janis is a member of the Connecticut Critics Circle. Email him at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos